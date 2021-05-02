Results for Sunday, May 2, 2021

The winning number in the draw of the Extra Mother’s Day of the ONCE has been the 20471, series 082. You can Check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

This Sunday’s draw has put into play a € 17,000,000 prize. Also, there is a list of minor prizes:

99 prizes of 40,000 euros to all series of a 5-digit number 900 prizes of 1,500 euros 9,000 prizes of 100 euros 90,000 prizes of 10 euros Reimbursement prizes

Specifically, the emission of the product has been formed by 100,000 five-digit numbers between 00000 and 99999, plus a serial number between 1 and 100.

In the Lotteries section of 20minutos.es you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.