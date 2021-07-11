Results for Sunday, July 11, 2021

07/11/2021 at 9:54 PM CEST

You can now check the results of today’s El Gordo draw.

The winning combination of Fat Sunday, July 11, 2021 has been: 01, 18, 19, 30 and 50. The refund has been 4. The jackpot for this draw was € 10,000,000.00.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. As there are no first-rate winners, the prize will be added to the jackpot of the next draw. For this draw, € 4,193,244.00 have been collected from a total of 2,795,496 bets. Of this amount, it will go to prizes € 2,306,284.20.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAuditors Prize 1st (5 + 1) € 00.00 2nd (5 + 0) € 289,748.47 3rd (4 + 1) € 191,717.67 4th (4 + 0) € 170 223.97 5th (3 + 1) € 97,844.49 6th (3 + 0) € 8,36216.91 7th (2 + 1) € 15.7536.91 8th (2 + 0) € 140.1723.00 refund € 285.9641.50

How do you play El Gordo de la Primitiva?

It is a raffle organized by State Lotteries and Betting in a single weekly appointment that takes place every Sunday. It consists of choosing five numbers from among all those available (from 1 to 54) and a key number (called Refund) from zero to nine. It can be played in two modes: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing five numbers from the 54 existing in each of the six blocks that can be completed per ticket at most. Each block will be a bet.

The multiple bet allows you to choose more than five numbers (from six to 11 more), so there is a better chance of hitting the winning combination. In this way, if you choose six numbers, you will actually be making six five-number bets; if seven numbers are considered, they will be 21 bets and so on until the 462 bets that are achieved by selecting 11 numbers. The multiple bet can only be carried out on the first block.

In addition to the five numbers, the Refund is also extracted from zero to nine, which serves on the one hand to recover the amount in the event that it matches the number that the ticket has and on the other hand to increase the prizes: the first category will match the five numbers plus the refund; the second only the five numbers and so on until the eighth category with only two hits.

When is the El Gordo de la Primitiva draw held?

The El Gordo de la Primitiva draw is held on Sundays at 9:30 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.