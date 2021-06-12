Results for Saturday, June 12, 2021

06/12/2021 at 9:10 PM CEST

Here you can see the winning combination of the Lotto 6/49 draw.

The winning combination of the Lotto 6/49 held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, is made up of the following numbers: 10, 12, 15, 22, 29 and 30. The plus number has been 4, the complementary number has been 24 and the refund has been the number 5. The number of The Joker associated with this draw has been the 898081.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. In this draw there has not been any winning ticket with the six numbers plus the plus number, so the prize is accumulated for the next draw. Also, as no winners with 6 hits have been found without the bonus, the prize will be added to the jackpot of the next draw. As there are no matchmakers of five numbers plus the complementary one, the prize will go to the pot of this same category in the next draw.

Full prize table:

CategoryAcertantesAward6 hits + P 014,779,790.54 € 6 hits 07,389,895.27 € 5 hits + C 072,210.07 € 5 hits 14,567.96 € 4 hits 10,357.65 € 3 hits 1,8228.02 € Refund € 9,1761.00

Full The Joker Prize Table:

What is Lotto 6/49?

It is a raffle organized by the Autonomous Entitat de Jocs i Apostes de la Generalitat that is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on a weekly basis.

Its mechanics consists of selecting six numbers from a block of 49 numbers (from 1 to 49), as well as a refund from 0 to 9 that will be printed on the ticket. In addition, on the ticket itself there will be another number from 0 to 9 called a plus number. The selection of the six numbers can be done in three different ways:

Simple bet: by directly choosing the six numbers among the 49 in the table.

Multiple bet: seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 or 12 numbers are chosen to have a better chance of matching the six numbers drawn.

Combinations: Four or five numbers are taken and combined with the rest of the non-chosen numbers to form more possible combinations.

At the time of submitting the bet for the Lotto 6/49, it is possible to request the Joker, so that each ticket in the draw is assigned a six-figure number that opts for different categories of fixed prizes.

Lotto 6/49 draw schedule

Lotto 6/49 draws are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays weekly at 9:00 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, l’Entitat Autònoma de Jocs i Apostes de la Generalitat.