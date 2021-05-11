Results for Monday, May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

You can now check the results of today’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

The winning combination of the Lotto 6/49 held on Monday, May 10, 2021, is made up of the following numbers: 14, 25, 26, 36, 46 and 48. The plus number of this draw has been the 5 in addition, the complementary has fallen on the number 17 and the refund has corresponded to the number 4. The number of The Joker associated with this draw has been the 938911.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. In this draw there has not been any winning ticket with the six numbers plus the plus number, so the prize is accumulated for the next draw. In addition, since no 6-match winning bet is found without the bonus, the prize will be accumulated to the next day’s pot. As there are no matchmakers of five numbers plus the complementary one, the prize will go to the pot of this same category in the next draw.

Full prize table:

CategoryAcertantesAward6 hits + P 014,543,729.62 € 6 hits 07,271,864.81 € 5 hits + C 048,671.54 € 5 hits 03,806.26 € 4 hits 8,260.34 € 3 hits 1,16410.46 € Refund € 7,3581.00

Full The Joker Prize Table:

How do you play Lotto 6/49?

It is a raffle organized by the Autonomous Entity of Jocs i Apostes de la Generalitat that takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on a weekly basis.

Its mechanics consists of selecting six numbers from a block of 49 numbers (from 1 to 49), as well as a refund from 0 to 9 that will be printed on the ticket. In addition, on the ticket itself there will be another number from 0 to 9 called a plus number. The selection of the six numbers can be done in three different ways:

Simple bet: by directly choosing the six numbers among the 49 in the table.

Multiple bet: seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 or 12 numbers are chosen to have a better chance of matching the six numbers drawn.

Combinations: Four or five numbers are taken and combined with the rest of the non-chosen numbers to form more possible combinations.

At the time of submitting the bet for the Lotto 6/49, it is possible to request the Joker, so that each ticket in the draw is assigned a six-figure number that opts for different categories of fixed prizes.

Lotto 6/49: Schedule

Lotto 6/49 draws take place every week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:00 p.m.

