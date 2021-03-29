Results for Monday, March 29, 2021

03/29/2021 at 9:54 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s Bonoloto draw is now available.

The winning combination in the draw of Bonoloto celebrated on Monday, March 29, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 04, 13, 14, 27, 31 and 33. The complementary has been the number 02 and the refund has corresponded to the number 0. The jackpot for this draw was € 500,000.00.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. For this draw € 2,275,385.00 have been collected from a total of 4,550,770 bets. Of this amount, it will go to prizes € 1,251,461.75.

The detailed results by categories have been the following:

CategoryAcertantesAward 1st (6 hits) € 1,593,765.03 2nd (5 hits + C) € 439,885.32 3rd (5 hits) € 93,857.75 4th (4 hits) € 5,40523.37 5th (3 hits) € 89.7924.00 Reimbursement453.9190 , € 50

Bonoloto game mechanics

It consists of a daily draw carried out by State Lotteries and Betting from Monday to Saturday (included) each week. The mechanics consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two ways: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing six numbers from the 49 available in each of the eight existing blocks per ticket. As many bets will be played as blocks are used.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers so that there is a better chance of hitting the winning combination of six numbers. In this way, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 different number combinations can be played, depending on whether 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 or 11 numbers have been chosen.

In addition, two other numbers are extracted: the refund number, which must coincide with that of the ticket to recover the bet, and the complementary one, so that the lucky ones who have hit five numbers can increase their prize.

Regarding the participation in the raffles, there are two ways to do it in the Bonoloto:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the six weekly draws (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in the six weekly draws (Monday to Saturday) with the same ticket.

When is the Bonoloto draw held?

The Bonoloto draw is daily from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.