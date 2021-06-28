Results for Monday, June 28, 2021

06/28/2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

Here you can review the results of today’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

The winning combination of the Lotto 6/49 held on Monday, June 28, 2021, is made up of the following numbers: 10, 19, 21, 28, 31 and 48. The plus number has been 8, the complementary number has been Four. Five and the refund has been the number 8. Associated with this draw, a number of The Joker has been drawn, which has been the 066633.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. In this draw there has been no graceful ticket with the six numbers plus the plus number, so the prize is accumulated for the next draw. Also, as no winners with 6 hits have been found without the bonus, the prize will be added to the jackpot of the next draw. Since there are also no tickets with 5 hits and the complementary one, the prize will accumulate for the next draw in this same category.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAcertantesAward6 hits + P 02,528,250.24 € 6 hits 01,264,125.12 € 5 hits + C 082,562.29 € 5 hits 13,287.06 € 4 hits 5,972.42 € 3 hits 1,1049.52 € Refund € 6.5861.00

Full The Joker Prize Table:

What is Lotto 6/49?

It is a raffle organized by the Autonomous Entitat de Jocs i Apostes de la Generalitat that takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on a weekly basis.

Its mechanics consists of selecting six numbers from a block of 49 numbers (from 1 to 49), as well as a refund from 0 to 9 that will be printed on the ticket. In addition, on the ticket itself there will be another number from 0 to 9 called a plus number. The selection of the six numbers can be done in three different ways:

Simple bet: by directly choosing the six numbers among the 49 in the table.

Multiple bet: seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 or 12 numbers are chosen to have a better chance of matching the six numbers drawn.

Combinations: Four or five numbers are taken and combined with the rest of the non-chosen numbers to form more possible combinations.

At the time of submitting the bet for the Lotto 6/49, it is possible to request the Joker, so that each ticket in the draw is assigned a six-figure number that opts for different categories of fixed prizes.

What is the Lotto 6/49 draw schedule?

Lotto 6/49 draws are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays weekly at 9:00 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, l’Entitat Autònoma de Jocs i Apostes de la Generalitat.