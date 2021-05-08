Results for May 7, 2021, Friday

05/07/2021 at 10:05 PM CEST

You can now check the winning combination of the Bonoloto draw.

The winning combination in the draw of Bonoloto held on Friday, May 7, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 08, 09, 32, 42, 43 and 45. The complementary number has been 16 while the refund has been the number 5.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. As no top-notch winning bets are found, the prize will roll into the next day’s jackpot. As there are no second category winners, the prize will be distributed among the third category winners. A total of 4,748,334 bets have been obtained, for which the collection amounts to € 2,374,167.00, with a total of € 1,305,791.85.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAcertantesAward 1st (6 hits) € 00.00 2nd (5 hits + C) € 00.00 3rd (5 hits) € 813,343.25 4th (4 hits) € 4,11134.77 5th (3 hits) € 79,0364.00 Refund475.0000 , € 50

What is Bonoloto?

It consists of a daily draw carried out by State Lotteries and Betting from Monday to Saturday (included) each week. The mechanics consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two ways: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing six numbers from the 49 available in each of the eight existing blocks per ticket. As many bets will be played as blocks are used.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers so that there is a better chance of hitting the winning combination of six numbers. In this way, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 different number combinations can be played, depending on whether 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 or 11 numbers have been chosen.

In addition, the extraction of two other numbers is carried out: the refund number, which must coincide with the one on the ticket to recover the bet, and the complementary one, so that the winners of five numbers can increase their prize.

Regarding the participation in the draws, there are two modes for the Bonoloto game:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the six weekly draws (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in the six weekly draws (Monday to Saturday) with the same ticket.

When is the Bonoloto draw held?

The Bonoloto draw is daily from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

