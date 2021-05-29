Results for May 29, 2021, Saturday

05/29/2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s La Primitiva draw is now available.

The lucky numbers in the draw for The primitive of Saturday, May 29, 2021 have been the following: 06, 07, 19, 21, 31 and 42. The complementary has been the number 10 and the refund has corresponded to number 0. The jackpot at stake to be distributed among the first category winners was € 8,600,000.00. The number of The Joker associated with this draw has been the 0189757.

Mechanics of the game La Primitiva

It is a raffle carried out by State Lotteries and Betting on Thursdays and Saturdays of each week. It consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two modalities: simple and multiple.

The simple bet consists of choosing six numbers from each of the blocks (with numbers from 1 to 49). Up to eight bets can be made for each ticket as there are eight blocks.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers, so that there is a better chance of hitting the winning combination of six numbers. Thus, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 combinations can be played, depending on whether five, seven, eight, nine, 10 or 11 numbers have been chosen.

Additionally, a complementary number must be chosen, applicable to the winners of five of the six numbers, together with the refund number to recover the bet.

It can also be played in two modes:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the two weekly draws (Thursday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in both draws (Thursday and Saturday) with the same ticket.

Associated with the Primitiva is the game of The joker, which consists of a randomly chosen seven-digit number that is attached to the receipt of the Primitiva. It has six categories of prizes, depending on the number of last digits coinciding with the one chosen in the draw: from the first prize, which consists of matching the seven numbers, to matching the last two, through matching the last six, five, four and two. digits.

La Primitiva: Schedule

The La Primitiva draw takes place every week on Thursdays and Saturdays at 9:40 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.