Results for June 4, 2021, Friday

06/04/2021 at 11:02 PM CEST

You can now check the results of today’s Bonoloto draw.

The winning combination in the draw of Bonoloto held on Friday, June 4, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 12, 13, 21, 22, 32 and 49. The complementary number has been 10 while the refund has been the number 4. The jackpot at stake to be distributed among the first category winners was € 500,000.00.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. As there are no first category winners, the prize will be added to the jackpot of the next draw. For this draw, € 2,467,477.00 have been raised from a total of 4,934,954 bets. Of this amount, it will go to prizes € 1,357,112.35.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAcertantesAward 1st (6 hits) € 00.00 2nd (5 hits + C) € 1,179,963.68 3rd (5 hits) € 681,323.26 4th (4 hits) € 4,79529.71 5th (3 hits) € 90,1294.00 Refund492.7950 , € 50

How do you play Bonoloto?

It consists of a daily draw carried out by State Lotteries and Betting from Monday to Saturday (included) each week. The mechanics consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two ways: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing six numbers from the 49 available in each of the eight existing blocks per ticket. As many bets will be played as blocks are used.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers so that there is a better chance of hitting the winning combination of six numbers. In this way, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 combinations of different numbers can be played, depending on whether 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 or 11 numbers have been chosen.

In addition, the extraction of two other numbers is carried out: the refund number, which must coincide with the one on the ticket to recover the bet, and the complementary one, so that the winners of five numbers can increase their prize.

Regarding participation in the draws, there are two game modes in Bonoloto:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the six weekly draws (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in the six weekly draws (Monday to Saturday) with the same ticket.

When is the Bonoloto draw held?

The Bonoloto draw is daily from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.