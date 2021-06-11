Results for June 11, 2021, Friday

06/11/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s EuroMillions draw is now available.

The winning combination of Euromillions of Friday, June 11, 2021 has been: 09, 17, 21, 33 and 39. The stars have matched the numbers 07 Y eleven. The jackpot for this draw was € 30,000,000.00. In the El Millón raffle the ticket with the code has been awarded PGT39595.

A total of 5,083,428 bets have been obtained, which amounts to a collection of € 11,183,541.60, with a total of € 5,591,770.80 In this draw, a single first category winner has been found, who will win the jackpot of € 30,000,000.00, which added to the prize of this draw will bring a total of € 30,382,655.00.

Full prize table:

CategoryAcertantes SpainAcertantes Europe Prize 1st (5 + 2) 0 130,382,655.00 € 2nd (5 + 1) 3 799,796.37 € 3rd (5 + 0) 2 179,604.02 € 4th (4 + 2) € 1,368 747.85 5th (4 + 1) € 2,251,16080.76 6th (3 + 2) 4,212,09547.27 € 7th (4 + 0) 4,552,44928.42 € 8th (2 + 2) 5,38926,48713.14 € 9th (3 + 1) 8.99343,8548.85 € 10th ( 3 + 0) 18.02993.5067.73 € 11th (1 + 2) 26.852128.9296.79 € 12th (2 + 1) 115.023551.0335.00 € 13th (2 + 0) 237.0601.189.0883.73 €

How do you play EuroMillions?

It is a joint European lottery in which different countries participate: Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Its mechanism consists of selecting five numbers from the 50 (1 to 50) existing in a table, in addition to two stars from another table of 12 numbers (1 to 12). Up to five betting blocks can be played on a single ticket.

As there are two EuroMillions draws per week, you can participate with the ticket only in one of them (Tuesday or Friday) or in both draws (Tuesday and Friday).

In addition, associated with the Euromillions draw, the El Millón raffle is held on Fridays. It consists of a code of eight elements, three letters and five figures, corresponding to the receipt of the Euromillions ticket. In addition, in the Euromillions draw on Friday the winning code of the El Millón raffle is extracted.

When is the EuroMillions draw held?

The Euromillions draw is held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time: 9:30 p.m. In addition, on Fridays the El Millón raffle is also held, associated with the receipt of the Euromillions ticket.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.