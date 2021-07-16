Results for Friday, July 16, 2021

07/16/2021 at 10:41 PM CEST

You can now check the results of today’s EuroMillions draw.

The winning numbers in the draw of Euromillions of Friday, July 16, 2021 have been: 05, 16, 42, 47 and 49. The stars of this draw have been 03 Y eleven. The jackpot at stake to be distributed among the first category winners was € 17,000,000.00. Like every Friday, El Millón has also been raffled, which has turned out to be the code QCB02838.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. As no top-notch winning bets are found, the prize will roll into the next day’s jackpot. A total of 4,573,796 bets have been obtained, which amounts to a collection of € 10,062,351.20, with a total of € 5,031,175.60.

The detailed results by categories have been the following:

CategoryAcertantes SpainAcertantes Europe Prize 1st (5 + 2) € 000.00 2nd (5 + 1) 25 123,838.49 € 3rd (5 + 0) 2436,178.87 € 4th (4 + 2) 9281,609.83 € 5th (4 + 1) 125544152, € 64 6th (3 + 2) 2781.26269.55 € 7th (4 + 0) 2751.14453.92 € 8th (2 + 2) 3.90218.00817.13 € 9th (3 + 1) 5.85025.42113.53 € 10th (3 + 0) 13.01256.98111.24 € 11th (1 + 2) 20.691100.1047.75 € 12th (2 + 1) 87.290390.2326.26 € 13th (2 + 0) 198.859888.3474.43 €

How do you play EuroMillions?

It is a joint European lottery in which different countries participate: Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Its mechanism consists of selecting five numbers from the 50 (1 to 50) existing in a table, in addition to two stars from another table of 12 numbers (1 to 12). Up to five betting blocks can be played on a single ticket.

As there are two EuroMillions draws per week, you can participate with the ticket only in one of them (Tuesday or Friday) or in both draws (Tuesday and Friday).

In addition, associated with the EuroMillions draw, the El Millón raffle is held on Fridays. It consists of a code of eight elements, three letters and five figures, corresponding to the receipt of the Euromillions ticket. In addition, in the Euromillions draw on Friday the winning code of the El Millón raffle is extracted.

What is the EuroMillions draw schedule?

The Euromillions draw is held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time: 9:30 p.m. In addition, on Fridays the El Millón raffle is also held, associated with the receipt of the Euromillions ticket.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the raffles is the official website of the raffle organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.