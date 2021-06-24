Results as of June 24, 2021, Thursday

06/24/2021 at 10:05 PM CEST

The winning combination of today’s Bonoloto draw is now available.

The winning combination in the draw of Bonoloto held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 04, 10, 17, 21, 37 and 40. The complementary number has been Four. Five while the refund has been the number two.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. As there are no first-rate winners, the prize will be added to the jackpot of the next draw. In total, 3,840,685 bets have been obtained, which amounts to a collection of € 1,920,342.50, of which a total of € 1,056,188.38.

Full prize table:

CategoryAcertantesAward 1st (6 hits) € 00.00 2nd (5 hits + C) € 1,144,372.99 3rd (5 hits) € 581,244.59 4th (4 hits) € 3,74930.49 5th (3 hits) € 65,6504.00 Refund383.6380 , € 50

Bonoloto game mechanics

It consists of a daily draw carried out by State Lotteries and Betting from Monday to Saturday (included) each week. The mechanics consists of choosing numbers between 1 and 49 in two ways: simple and multiple.

The simple bet It consists of choosing six numbers from the 49 available in each of the eight existing blocks per ticket. As many bets will be played as blocks are used.

The multiple bet It consists of choosing five numbers or between seven and 11 numbers so that there is a better chance of hitting the winning combination of six numbers. In this way, 44, 7, 28, 84, 201 or 462 different number combinations can be played, depending on the number of numbers that have been previously chosen.

In addition, the extraction of two other numbers is carried out: the refund number, which must coincide with that of the ticket to recover the bet, and the complementary one, so that the winners of five numbers can thus see their prize increased.

Regarding participation in the draws, there are two game modes in Bonoloto:

Daily raffle: to play only in one of the six weekly draws (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday).

Weekly draw: to play in the six weekly draws (Monday to Saturday) with the same ticket.

What is the Bonoloto draw schedule?

The Bonoloto raffle takes place every day from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.