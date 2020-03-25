Results and video of AEW Dark from March 24. AEW last night aired the Dark show on its YouTube channel, where we were able to watch 6 matches.

Results and video of AEW Dark from March 24

Jake Hager (w / Sammy Guevara) defeated Joe Alonzo

The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall w / Brandi Rhodes) beat Matt Sells & Jon Cruz (w / Skyler Moore)

SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) beat Robert «Ego» Anthony & Shawn Spears (w / Tully Blanchard)

Kip Sabian (w / Penelope Ford) defeated Suge D

Colt Cabana beat Brandon Cutler

Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela beat Corey Hollis & Mike Reed

Remember to watch out for Planet Wrestling, the AEW website number one in Spanish so you don’t miss anything that happens in WWE and all the AEW News. We bring you all the real-time information of AEW Dynamite. Don’t miss a thing!