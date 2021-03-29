Results and schedule for Europe’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup Qatar

03/29/2021
On at 10:29 CEST
The way to Qatar World Cup 2022 starts this week with the first three European qualifying days. In them, the 55 national teams UEFA They will seek to start the competition on the right foot, in order to continue dreaming to be in one of the thirteen places for the big event in winter 2022.
WORLD EUROPE CATAR 2022 CALENDAR
For its part, Spain will play the opening match of the league against Greece in the city of Granada. On the second day, he must travel to Tbilisi to face Georgia and finally he will receive at the Cartuja Stadium in Seville Kosovo.
DAY 2
Saturday 27 March
Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar
Russia 2-1 Slovenia
Belarus 4-2 Estonia
Netherlands 2-0 Latvia
Norway 0-3 Turkey
Croatia 1-0 Cyprus
Serbia 2-2 Portugal
Republic of Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg
Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium
Slovakia 2-2 Malta
Sunday, March 28
Kazakhstan 0-2 France
Georgia 1-2 Spain
Denmark 8-0 Moldova
Albania 0-2 England
Armenia 2-0 Iceland
Kosovo 0-3 Sweden
Bulgaria 0-2 Italy
Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania
Ukraine 1-1 Finland
Israel 1-1 Scotland
Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands
San Marino 0-3 Hungary
Poland 3-0 Andorra
North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein
Romania 0-1 Germany
DAY 1
Wednesday 24 March
Turkey 4-2 Netherlands
Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic
Belgium 3-1 Wales
Cyprus 0-0 Slovakia
Finland 2-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina
France 1-1 Ukraine
Gibraltar 0-3 Norway
Latvia 1-2 Montenegro
Malta 1-3 Russia
Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan
Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland
Slovenia 1-0 Croatia
Thursday 25 March
Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland
Israel 0-2 Denmark
Andorra 0-1 Albania
England 5-0 San Marino
Germany 3-0 Iceland
Hungary 3-3 Poland
Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland
Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia
Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands
Romania 3-2 North Macedonia
Scotland 2-2 Austria
Spain 1-1 Greece
Sweden 1-0 Georgia
DAY 3
Tuesday, March 30
18:00 Azerbaijan – Serbia
18:00 Cyprus – Slovenia
20:45 Luxembourg – Portugal
20:45 Wales – Czech Republic
20:45 Belgium – Belarus
20:45 Gibraltar – Netherlands
20:45 Montenegro – Norway
20:45 Turkey – Latvia
20:45 Slovakia – Russia
20:45 Croatia – Malta
Wednesday, March 31
18:00 Armenia – Romania
20:45 Greece – Georgia
20:45 Spain – Kosovo
20:45 Lithuania – Republic of Ireland
20:45 Northern Ireland – Bulgaria
20:45 Bosnia-Herzegovina – Italy
20:45 Ukraine – Kazakhstan
20:45 Moldova – Israel
20:45 Scotland – Faroe Islands
20:45 Austria – Denmark
20:45 San Marino – Albania
20:45 Andorra – Hungary
20:45 England – Poland
20:45 Liechtenstein – Iceland
20:45 Germany – North Macedonia