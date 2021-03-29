Results and schedule for Europe’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup Qatar

03/29/2021

The way to Qatar World Cup 2022 starts this week with the first three European qualifying days. In them, the 55 national teams UEFA They will seek to start the competition on the right foot, in order to continue dreaming to be in one of the thirteen places for the big event in winter 2022.

For its part, Spain will play the opening match of the league against Greece in the city of Granada. On the second day, he must travel to Tbilisi to face Georgia and finally he will receive at the Cartuja Stadium in Seville Kosovo.

DAY 2

Saturday 27 March

Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar

Russia 2-1 Slovenia

Belarus 4-2 Estonia

Netherlands 2-0 Latvia

Norway 0-3 Turkey

Croatia 1-0 Cyprus

Serbia 2-2 Portugal

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg

Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium

Slovakia 2-2 Malta

Sunday, March 28

Kazakhstan 0-2 France

Georgia 1-2 Spain

Denmark 8-0 Moldova

Albania 0-2 England

Armenia 2-0 Iceland

Kosovo 0-3 Sweden

Bulgaria 0-2 Italy

Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania

Ukraine 1-1 Finland

Israel 1-1 Scotland

Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands

San Marino 0-3 Hungary

Poland 3-0 Andorra

North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein

Romania 0-1 Germany

DAY 1

Wednesday 24 March

Turkey 4-2 Netherlands

Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic

Belgium 3-1 Wales

Cyprus 0-0 Slovakia

Finland 2-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina

France 1-1 Ukraine

Gibraltar 0-3 Norway

Latvia 1-2 Montenegro

Malta 1-3 Russia

Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan

Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland

Slovenia 1-0 Croatia

Thursday 25 March

Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland

Israel 0-2 Denmark

Andorra 0-1 Albania

England 5-0 San Marino

Germany 3-0 Iceland

Hungary 3-3 Poland

Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland

Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia

Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands

Romania 3-2 North Macedonia

Scotland 2-2 Austria

Spain 1-1 Greece

Sweden 1-0 Georgia

DAY 3

Tuesday, March 30

18:00 Azerbaijan – Serbia

18:00 Cyprus – Slovenia

20:45 Luxembourg – Portugal

20:45 Wales – Czech Republic

20:45 Belgium – Belarus

20:45 Gibraltar – Netherlands

20:45 Montenegro – Norway

20:45 Turkey – Latvia

20:45 Slovakia – Russia

20:45 Croatia – Malta

Wednesday, March 31

18:00 Armenia – Romania

20:45 Greece – Georgia

20:45 Spain – Kosovo

20:45 Lithuania – Republic of Ireland

20:45 Northern Ireland – Bulgaria

20:45 Bosnia-Herzegovina – Italy

20:45 Ukraine – Kazakhstan

20:45 Moldova – Israel

20:45 Scotland – Faroe Islands

20:45 Austria – Denmark

20:45 San Marino – Albania

20:45 Andorra – Hungary

20:45 England – Poland

20:45 Liechtenstein – Iceland

20:45 Germany – North Macedonia