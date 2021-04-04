Results and goals of the Copa del Rey 2020 final (0-1)

FINAL! THE REAL SOCIETY IS CHAMPION OF THE COPA DEL REY 2020! 34 years later, the txuri-urdin once again proclaimed themselves champions of the cupbearer title in the first Basque derby in history in the final. The goal of Oyarzabal after the maximum penalty of Inigo Martinez over Portu it was worth to those of San Sebastián to reign in Spain and the Basque Country before a Athletic from Bilbao that he tried but could not reverse his mistakes. They will have a new opportunity in a few days before Barcelona.

Min 96. Last two minutes, shrink the Real society.

Min 94. Íñigo nod! Center from the right that manages to connect the center, bounces on the ground and catches easy Remiro. Follow the 0-1 …

Min 93. Leaves Gorasabel And enter Aritz by Real society.

Min 91. Eight minutes of overtime added! There is still a lot left in La Cartuja, follow the 0-1.

Min 90. Catch Unai! Against dangerous of the Real Society that ends Oyarzabal with a center to the area that the rojiblanco goal makes his own in two halves.

Min 88. They leave Isak and Portu and enter Carlos Fernandez and Barrenetxea.

Min 86. Muniain down. The calf hurts with a jerk, I play stopped.

Min 85. Change in Real society: leaves David Silva And enter Guevara.

Min 82. Lots of rainfall in the Athletic now, that he does not finish stringing anything really with meaning or danger.

Min 78. There is the Athletic already desperately hanging balls in the area looking for second actions. At the moment, no prize.

Min 75. They leave Dani García and Berenguer and enter Vesga and Villalibre. Two more changes for the Athletic Bilbao. Search Marcelino a reaction that does not come.

Min 71. Yellow for Mikel Merino for a stomp on Yeray.

Min 70. It hurts Oyarzabal of a blow from the newcomer Unai lopez.

Min 68. Leaves Victor And enter Unai Lopez, first change in Athletic.

66 min. The star Isak on the barrier! Direct free in the front that does not find goal.

Min 63. GOOOOOOOOOOL OF THE REAL SOCIETY! OYARZABAL TRANSFORMS IT!

Min 62. Rectify the referee! Remove the red to Inigo and it shows you yellow. It remains with 11 the Athletic Bilbao.

Min 61. The referee goes to check the penalty on the screen of the VAR.

Min 59. Ball into space Isak to For your, who beats the race Inigo Martinez and it knocks him down. Red direct for the central.

Min 58. PENALTY FOR THE REAL SOCIETY!

Min 54. Keeps your demanding pressure on Athletic While the Real society try to propose.

Min 49. There is no penalty! The hand is out of the area.

Min 48. They are taking a long time from the VOR Room.

Min 47. It will be reviewed by the VAR.

Min 47. Asks for a penalty Real Society by hands within the area.

Min 46. There were no changes in any of the teams.

Min 46. The second half starts in La Cartuja!

The footballers are already appearing through the changing room tunnel.

What do both teams have on the bench? These are the players of both teams for the second half. Let’s remember, with five possible changes.

Athletic: Ezkieta (ps), Núñez, Vesga, Ibai Gómez, Unai López, Lekue, Villalibre, Capa and Balenziaga.

Real society: Ayesa (ps), Aritz, Aihen, Sagnan, Guevara, Carlos Fernández, Januzaj, Barrenetxea and Bautista.

Rest at La Cartuja 0-0! It ends as it began these first 45 minutes of the end of the King’s Cup 2020 ebetween Athletic de Bilbao and Real Sociedad. It was in parts these 45 minutes, with alternate dominance and with few clear chances for both teams. Remiro he did have to appear after a big shot from Inigo Martinez.

Min 45. One minute of overtime is added.

Min 42. Last bars of the first beat. Both are already contemplative waiting for rest.

Min 37. Has gained ground in the last minutes the Athletic Bilbao, which is knowing how to counteract the virtues of Real society.

Min 35. Yellow for Dani Garcia for an entry about For your.

Min 32. BUT WHAT A REMIRO STOP! Slash of Inigo Martinez from the front that the goalkeeper pulls out with the mitten.

Min 31. Muniain almost headed! Centra From frames and Gorosabel he clears for a corner before the rojiblanco finishes off.

Min 29. Muniain had a cut left! He snuck into the area, broke down Gorosabel but the second time he caught him and cleared for a corner.

Min 28. What a clash between Victor and Mikel Merino. No hiccups for either of us.

Min 25. Clear dominator now the Real Society, who plays and plays in search of the first. David Silva he’s leading the game at will …

Min 22. How is Real Sociedad tightening! Up to three shots tested the box Sheriff. For your, Isak and Silva They tried but the lions held fast to 0-0.

Min 19. De Marcos sends it to a corner! Dangerous ball to the right of Gorosabel for Isak and Oyarzabal In the area.

Min 16. De Marcos’s ball passes! He hung a low ball to the heart of the area but the rear repels the action.

Min 15. The party settles with the dominance of the Real Society, although without much danger. The Athletic, in rapid transitions, generates a greater sense of danger.

Min 11. What a great move by Athletic! They quickly took a throw-in and caught their rival more confused. Raul Garcia He tried a center-kick that was passed along the goal line.

Min 9. Slight dominance for the Real Society, who has more the ball but plays it uncomfortable, first due to the demanding pressure of the Athletic and second for the storm that now attacks the grass.

Min 6. Sudden rain and wind in La Cartuja. The water is falling with great force. We will see how it affects the game of both teams.

Min 5. Silva tried the shot from the front! The rear repelled.

Min 4. It has started to rain hard right now in La Cartuja.

Min 2. How I came out with the Williams bike! The lion in front of the attack already warns with a race in which he could not force a corner.

Min 1. The final of the Copa del Rey 2020 between Athletic de Bilbao and Real Sociedad kicks off!

21:28. Beware that Muniain has touched the trophy!

21:26. This is how the Real Society: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Monreal; Silva, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Portu, Isak and Oyarzabal.

21:23. The eleventh of Athletic from Bilbao: Unai Simón; De Marcos, Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Yuri; Berenguer, Dani García, Vencedor, Muniain; Williams and Raúl García.

21:20. We remember the lineups before the end of the King’s Cup 2020!

21:15. Here the trophy of champion of the King’s Cup 2020 the one they fight for tonight Athletic from Bilbao and Real Society. Also the story behind it.

👨🏻‍🏭 Federico Alegre has been making the #CopaDelRey for nothing more and nothing less than 45 YEARS. 🏆 An artisan trophy of 17 kilos, sterling silver and made with the love and experience of three generations dedicated to it. 😍 What a beautiful video !! # LaCopaMola #FinalCopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/7n4rgKsT28 – RFEF (@rfef) April 3, 2021

21:10. This is how the players from Athletic and Real Society on the lawn of La Cartuja.

🗣️ Talks between teammates before the final !! 🔴⚪️ @AthleticClub 🤝 @RealSociedad ⚪️🔵 # LaCopaMola🏆 # FinalCopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/dII2m0ishy – RFEF (@rfef) April 3, 2021

21:05. La Real Society he has won four of the last five. The most recent this past December in San Mamés (0-1). He won before everything stopped because of the Covid-19 in Anoeta (2-1) and the Athletic from Bilbao he took the match of the first round (2-0) of the past 19/20. In 18/19, 2-1 in Anoeta and 1-3 in San Mamés, both favored by the txuri-urdin.

21:00. Half an hour for the game to start at La Cartuja. Let’s see what both technicians keep in the dock.

Athletic: Ezkieta (ps), Núñez, Vesga, Ibai Gómez, Unai López, Lekue, Villalibre, Capa and Balenziaga.

Real society: Ayesa (ps), Aritz, Aihen, Sagnan, Guevara, Carlos Fernández, Januzaj, Barrenetxea and Bautista.

20:55. Both in Bilbao like in Saint Sebastian Massive concentrations of fans are happening on the occasion of the final. Especially in Bilbao, the images left by Lions fans are worrying and have required the intervention of the Mobile Brigade of the Ertzaintza.

20:50. Both coaches go out with everything tonight, both Marcelino What Sheriff. Both teams will go out to warm up shortly.

20:45. This is the eleventh of the Real Society: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Monreal; Silva, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Portu, Isak and Oyarzabal.

💙 Zuekin, REAL! 💙 Guregatik, zuengatik, ez daudenengatik. An eleven for eternity. Alternates 👤 Ayesa.

👤 Aritz, Aihen, Sagnan.

👤 Guevara.

👤 Carlos Fdez, Januzaj, Barrenetxea, Bautista. # Gurekin | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/U0yIX8FvlT – Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) April 3, 2021

20:40. The alignment of the Athletic from Bilbao: Unai Simón; De Marcos, Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Yuri; Berenguer, Dani García, Vencedor, Muniain; Williams and Raúl García.

ALIGNMENT I These are the 1⃣1⃣ lions chosen by @Marcelino for the 2019-20 Cup final against Real Sociedad. #AthleticRealSociedad #BiziAmetsa 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eTtONbCWSU – Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) April 3, 2021

20:35. We already have the lineups of both teams!

20:30. Good afternoon! Welcome to this long-awaited and late end of the King’s Cup 2020 that faces the Athletic Bilbao and the Real society in a Basque derby for the cupbearer title. The La Cartuja stadium will be the scene of the contest that will take place almost a year later than expected. The pandemic and its consequences led to postponement of the final in order to find a date in which the public could attend the stands.

It will undoubtedly be the most special and important cup derby in history. For the first time, both teams compete face to face for the trophy of the Copa del Rey. One of the two will reign this year in the Basque Country and in Spain. 37 years ago Athletic from Bilbao fails to win a cupbearer title, in 1984 under the direction of Javier Clemente, and has lost the last three appointments in which he managed to reach the final, all against him Barça by 1-4, 0-3 and 1-3. Since the arrival of Marcelino Garcia Toral, lions seem fiercer.

The Real Society from Imanol Sheriff is completing a great season. He is the fifth classified behind the four Champions teams, Atlético, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Sevilla. With Oyarzabal, Isak, Merino and Silva at a high level, their title options are almost the same as those of Bilbao. The low of Illarramendi, the most sensitive, will be covered by a remarkable Zubimendi.