Results and current positions of the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022

This Tuesday the third double day of South American Qualifiers on the way to the Qatar World Cup and Brazil He showed again why he is the best selection of Conmebol. While Colombia and Bolivia won positive points to move up the rankings.

The Brazilian team beat Paraguay 0-2 at Defensores del Chaco to maintain its perfect pace of six wins in six appearances, with 18 points and six above second-place Argentina. They scored 16 goals (2.66 per game) and conceded 2 goals (0.33 per game)

Neymar unleashed a closed approach from the Guarani at home and after 4 minutes he was already present in the marking with the assistance of Gabriel Jesús. Then at 90 + 3 ‘the’ 10 ‘attended Lucas Paquetá to close the match.

Colombia raised its face with Rienaldo Rueda in front and won four of six points by beating Peru 0-3 and drawing in Barranquilla against Argentina 2-2 with a goal from Miguel Borja at 90 + 4 ‘. César Farías’ Bolivia was another that added four points as a result of a 3-1 win over Venezuela and a 1-1 draw against Chile.

Results of days 7 and 8

Thursday and Friday games

Bolivia 3-1 Venezuela

Uruguay 0-0 Paraguay

Argentina 1-1 Chile

Peru 0-3 Colombia

Brazil 2-0 Ecuador

Tuesday games

Ecuador 1-2 Peru

Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay

Colombia 2-2 Argentina

Paraguay 0-2 Brazil

Chile 1-1 Bolivia

This is how the table was

Brazil 18 points

Argentina 12

Ecuador 9

Uruguay 8

Colombia 8

Paraguay 7

Chile 6

Bolivia 5

Venezuela 4

Peru 4