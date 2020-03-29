WWE Results 205 Live from March 27. These are the results of what happened in the WWE cruiserweight division program.

WWE 205 Live Results March 27

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated Joaquin Wilde. Quick and even combat between both cruises. Isaiah Scott narrowly managed to win with House Call, but managed to reattach it with a variant of Michinoku Driver when Joanquin Wilder was on the corner.

Tony Nese defeated Oney Lorcan. Classic wrestlers from the WWE Cruiserweight division. Both were already in last Wednesday’s episode of NXT. This time the victory was brought by the New York after connecting a running knee strike.

