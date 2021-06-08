Result of the Lotto Draw 6/49 of Monday, June 7, 2021

06/07/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

You can now check the results of today’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

The winning combination of the Lotto 6/49 held on Monday, June 7, 2021, is made up of the numbers: 3, 7, 13, 14, 23 and 32. The plus number of this draw has been the 1 while the complementary has fallen into the number 1 and the refund has corresponded to the number 1. Associated with this draw, a number of The Joker has been drawn, which has been the 678640.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. On this occasion there have been no winners of the six numbers with the plus number, so the prize will be increased to the prize of the next draw.In addition, since no winning bet of 6 hits is found without the plus, the prize will be accumulated to the next pot. day. Since there are no tickets with 5 hits and the complementary one, the prize will accumulate for the next draw in this same category.

The detailed results by categories have been the following:

CategoryAcertantesAward6 hits + P 014,745,208.34 € 6 hits 07,372,604.17 € 5 hits + C 068,731.99 € 5 hits 13,777.60 € 4 hits 14035.07 € 3 hits 2,1155.71 € Refund € 7,6471.00

The Joker Awards:

Rules of the Lotto 6/49 game

It is a raffle organized by the Autonomous Entitat de Jocs i Apostes de la Generalitat that takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on a weekly basis.

Its mechanics consists of selecting six numbers from a block of 49 numbers (from 1 to 49), as well as a refund from 0 to 9 that will be printed on the ticket. In addition, on the ticket itself there will be another number from 0 to 9 called a plus number. The selection of the six numbers can be done in three different ways:

Simple bet: by directly choosing the six numbers among the 49 in the table.

Multiple bet: seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 or 12 numbers are chosen to have a better chance of matching the six numbers drawn.

Combinations: Four or five numbers are taken and combined with the rest of the non-chosen numbers to form more possible combinations.

At the time of submitting the bet for the Lotto 6/49 it is possible to request the Joker, so that each ticket in the draw is assigned a six-figure number that opts for different categories of fixed prizes.

When is the Lotto 6/49 draw held?

Lotto 6/49 draws take place every week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:00 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, l’Entitat Autònoma de Jocs i Apostes de la Generalitat.