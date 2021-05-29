Result of the Lotto Draw 6/49 for Saturday, May 29, 2021

05/29/2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

You can now review the results of today’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

The winning combination of the Lotto 6/49 held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, is made up of the following numbers: 3, 5, 21, 22, 33 and 40. The plus number has been 4, the complementary number has been fifteen and the refund has been the number 7. Associated with this draw, a number of The Joker has been drawn, which has been the 549633.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. The prize for tickets with 6 hits plus the plus number has been left without hitters, so it accumulates for the next draw. In addition, since no 6-match winning bet is found without the bonus, the prize will accumulate to the next day’s pot. As there are no matchmakers of five numbers plus the complementary one, the prize will go to the pot of this same category in the next draw.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAcertantesAward6 hits + P 014,678,625.86 € 6 hits 07,339,312.93 € 5 hits + C 062,146.01 € 5 hits 04,779.58 € 4 hits 10,260.91 € 3 hits 1,8738.16 € Refund € 9.5241.00

The Joker Awards:

What is Lotto 6/49?

It is a raffle organized by the Autonomous Entitat de Jocs i Apostes de la Generalitat that takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on a weekly basis.

Its mechanics consists of selecting six numbers from a block of 49 numbers (from 1 to 49), as well as a refund from 0 to 9 that will be printed on the ticket. In addition, on the ticket itself there will be another number from 0 to 9 called a plus number. The selection of the six numbers can be done in three different ways:

Simple bet: by directly choosing the six numbers among the 49 in the table.

Multiple bet: seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 or 12 numbers are chosen to have a better chance of matching the six numbers drawn.

Combinations: Four or five numbers are taken and combined with the rest of the non-chosen numbers to form more possible combinations.

At the time of submitting the bet for the Lotto 6/49, it is possible to request the Joker, so that each ticket in the draw is assigned a six-figure number that opts for different categories of fixed prizes.

Lotto 6/49 draw schedule

Lotto 6/49 draws take place every week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:00 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, l’Entitat Autònoma de Jocs i Apostes de la Generalitat.