Result of the EuroMillions Draw for Friday, June 25, 2021

06/25/2021 at 10:04 PM CEST

You can now check the winning combination of the EuroMillions draw.

The winning numbers in the draw of Euromillions of Friday, June 25, 2021 have been the following: 01, 29, 30, 33 and 36. The stars have been 03 Y 12. The jackpot for this draw was € 54,000,000.00. In the El Millón raffle the ticket with the code has been awarded PQM52473.

The prize obtained for each category depends on the number of winners. As no top category winners have been found, the prize will be added to the jackpot for the next drawing. As there are no second category winners, the prize will be distributed among the third category winners. The winners of the different categories will be distributed a total of € 5,622,520.20, from the € 11,245,040.40 collected in the 5,111,382 bets received.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAcertantes SpainAcertantes Europe Prize 1st (5 + 2) € 000.00 2nd (5 + 1) € 000.00 3rd (5 + 0) 07 126,640.67 € 4th (4 + 2) € 3242,179.50 5th (4 + 1) 105523184, € 24 6th (3 + 2) 2411.17786.54 € 7th (4 + 0) 2591.20359.50 € 8th (2 + 2) 3.57518.34319.51 € 9th (3 + 1) 5.60526.73714.93 € 10th (3 + 0) 13.27663.39311.73 € 11th (1 + 2) 19.978100.4178.97 € 12th (2 + 1) 87.671432.8996.55 € 13th (2 + 0) 216.0251.049.4714.35 €

How do you play EuroMillions?

It is a joint European lottery in which different countries participate: Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Its mechanism consists of selecting five numbers from the 50 (1 to 50) existing in a table, in addition to two stars from another table of 12 numbers (1 to 12). Up to five betting blocks can be played on a single ticket.

As there are two EuroMillions draws per week, you can participate with the ticket only in one of them (Tuesday or Friday) or in both draws (Tuesday and Friday).

In addition, associated with the EuroMillions draw, the El Millón raffle is held on Fridays. It consists of a code of eight elements, three letters and five figures, corresponding to the receipt of the Euromillions ticket. In addition, in the Euromillions draw on Friday the winning code of the El Millón raffle is extracted.

Euromillions: Schedule

The Euromillions draw is held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time: 9:30 p.m. In addition, the El Millón raffle is also held on Fridays, associated with the receipt of the Euromillions ticket.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.