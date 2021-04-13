result of the Draw of April 13, 2021, Tuesday

04/13/2021 at 10:22 PM CEST

You can now check the results of today’s EuroMillions draw.

The winning numbers in the draw of Euromillions of Tuesday, April 13, 2021 have been: 16, 20, 31, 47 and 50. The stars have matched the numbers 02 Y 08. The jackpot at stake to be distributed among the first category winners was € 42,000,000.00. In the El Millón raffle the ticket with the code has been awarded MSF26355.

The prize obtained depends on the number of winners in each category. As no top-notch winning bets are found, the prize will roll into the next day’s jackpot. Since there are no second category winners either, the prize will go to third category winners. The winners of the different categories will be distributed a total of € 4,807,919.60, from the € 9,615,839.20 collected in the 4,370,836 bets received.

The prizes obtained by each category are shown below:

CategoryAcertantes SpainAcertantes Europe Prize 1st (5 + 2) € 000.00 2nd (5 + 1) € 000.00 3rd (5 + 0) 0978,273.21 € 4th (4 + 2) € 8 311,340.89 5th (4 + 1) 134536142, € 86 6th (3 + 2) 2981.31861.42 € 7th (4 + 0) 2711.11551.02 € 8th (2 + 2) 4.66622.01312.92 € 9th (3 + 1) 5.87724.07913.17 € 10th (3 + 0) 11.87452.74811.20 € 11th (1 + 2) 28.689133.2905.37 € 12th (2 + 1) 80.415364.1226.19 € 13th (2 + 0) 179.987804.1574.51 €

What is Euromillions?

It is a joint European lottery in which different countries participate: Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom and Switzerland. Its mechanism consists of selecting five numbers from the 50 (1 to 50) existing in a table, in addition to two stars from another table of 12 numbers (1 to 12). Up to five betting blocks can be played on a single ticket.

As there are two EuroMillions draws per week, you can participate with the ticket only in one of them (Tuesday or Friday) or in both draws (Tuesday and Friday).

In addition, associated with the Euromillions draw, the El Millón raffle is held on Fridays. It consists of a code of eight elements, three letters and five figures, corresponding to the receipt of the Euromillions ticket. In addition, in the Euromillions draw on Friday the winning code of the El Millón raffle is extracted.

What is the EuroMillions draw schedule?

The Euromillions draw is held on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time: 9:30 p.m. In addition, on Fridays the El Millón raffle is also held, associated with the receipt of the Euromillions ticket.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, State Lotteries and Betting.