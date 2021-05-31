Result of the Draw for Sunday, May 30, 2021

05/30/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

As every day we already have the result of today’s draw for the weekend’s Sueldazo available for you to consult.

The result of the main number of today May 30, 2021, Sunday, for the draw of the Weekend pay has been the following: 04844. The payment: 003.

The following numbers have been awarded with additional prizes:

Number: 00620. Series: 020.Number: 24929. Series: 013.Number: 26934. Series: 010.Number: 36752. Series: 052.

Weekend Sueldazo Awards:

In the weekend Sueldazo there are two types of prizes, depending on whether they are applied to the main number or additional numbers.

Prizes for the Main Issue:

1 prize of € 300,000 plus € 60,000 for 20 years at the 5 digits and series. 54 prizes of € 20,000 at the 5 digits. 495 prizes of € 200 at the last 4 digits. 4,950 prizes of € 30 at the last 3 digits. 49,500 prizes of € 4 to the last 2 figures. 495,000 prizes of € 2 to the last figure.

Prizes for additional numbers:

1 prize of € 300,000 plus € 60,000 for 20 years at the 5 digits and series. 54 prizes of € 20,000 at the 5 digits. 495 prizes of € 200 at the last 4 digits. 4,950 prizes of € 30 at the last 3 digits. 49,500 prizes of € 4 to the last 2 figures. 495,000 prizes of € 2 to the last figure.

Game Mechanics Winning of the Weekend

This is a game organized by ONCE every weekend. Its mechanics consist in acquiring a coupon with a five-digit number between 00000 and 99999 together with a serial number (located between 1 and 55). To win, these two figures must match those drawn first in the weekend draws. Likewise, four more extractions of number and series are made, which will correspond to the four additional prizes.

When is the draw held?

The Sueldazo draw for the weekend is held on the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at 9:25 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, the National Organization of the Spanish Blind (ONCE).