Result of the Draw for Saturday, April 17, 2021

04/17/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

The Sweepstakes draw for today’s weekend has already been held, here we show you the winning combination to check your luck.

The result of the main number of today April 17, 2021, Saturday, for the draw of the Weekend pay has been the following: 43256. The payment: 037.

The following additional numbers have also been awarded:

Number: 69493. Series: 038.Number: 81097. Series: 017.Number: 82534. Series: 006.Number: 87243. Series: 021.

Weekend Sueldazo Awards:

In the weekend Sueldazo there are two types of awards, depending on whether they are applied to the main number or additional numbers.

Prizes for the Main Issue:

1 prize of € 300,000 plus € 60,000 for 20 years at the 5 digits and series. 54 prizes of € 20,000 at the 5 digits. 495 prizes of € 200 at the last 4 digits. 4,950 prizes of € 30 at the last 3 digits. 49,500 prizes of € 4 to the last 2 figures. 495,000 prizes of € 2 to the last figure.

Prizes for additional numbers:

What is the weekend salary?

It is a game for the weekend celebrated by ONCE. To win the Sueldazo, you must acquire a coupon that consists of a five-digit number between 00000 and 99999 and a serial number (between 1 and 55) and that these two figures coincide with those extracted first in the weekend draws. In addition, there are four more number and serial draws, which will correspond to the four additional prizes.

Weekend Sueldazo schedule

The Sueldazo draw for the weekend is held on the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at 9:25 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, the National Organization of the Spanish Blind (ONCE).