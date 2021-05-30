Result of the Draw for May 29, 2021, Saturday

05/29/2021 at 9:42 PM CEST

The result of today’s draw for the ONCE weekend Sueldazo for today is now available, good luck!

The result of the main number of today May 29, 2021, Saturday, for the draw of the Weekend pay has been the following: 29143. The payment: 001.

In addition, the following numbers have been awarded with additional prizes:

Number: 69991. Series: 049.Number: 78293. Series: 044.Number: 84690. Series: 035.Number: 89565. Series: 023.

Prize table:

The Sueldazo prizes of the weekend are divided into two categories: some prizes for the Main number and others for the additional numbers.

Prizes for the Main Issue:

1 prize of € 300,000 plus € 60,000 for 20 years at the 5 digits and series. 54 prizes of € 20,000 at the 5 digits. 495 prizes of € 200 at the last 4 digits. 4,950 prizes of € 30 at the last 3 figures. 49,500 prizes of € 4 to the last 2 figures. 495,000 prizes of € 2 to the last figure.

Prizes for additional numbers:

How do you play the weekend Sueldazo?

It is a game for the weekend celebrated by ONCE. To win the Sueldazo, you must acquire a coupon that consists of a five-digit number between 00000 and 99999 and a serial number (between 1 and 55) and that these two figures coincide with those extracted first in the weekend draws. In addition, there are four more number and serial draws, which will correspond to the four additional prizes.

When is the raffle held?

The Sueldazo draw for the weekend is held on the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at 9:25 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, the National Organization of the Spanish Blind (ONCE).