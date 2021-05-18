Result of the Daily Coupon Draw with La Paga of the daily coupon results of Monday, May 17, 2021

05/17/2021 at 9:49 PM CEST

The draw for the Daily Coupon with Today’s Pay has already been held, here we show you the winning combination to check your luck.

The result of the draw for the Daily Coupon with Pay Today’s daily coupon results for Monday, May 17, 2021, have been: 54721. The payment: 004.

Daily Coupon Prizes with La Paga:

The ONCE daily coupon distributes prizes set in advance among the winners, so they do not depend on the results of past draws. There is also the possibility of obtaining the La Paga award if the special coupon has been purchased.

Prizes for the main number:

55 prizes of € 35,000 to the 5 digits. 110 prizes of € 500 to the number before or after the first prize. 495 prizes of € 200 to the last 4 digits. 4,950 prizes of € 20 to the last 3 digits. 49,500 prizes of 6 € to the last 2 figures. 494,890 prizes of € 1.50 to the ten thousand. 495,000 prizes of € 1.50 to the last figure.

Prizes for La Paga:

What is the Daily Coupon with La Paga?

It is a game that the ONCE celebrates daily from Monday to Thursday. Its mechanism consists of obtaining a number between 00000 and 99999 through the extraction of five balls between the numbers zero and nine that will correspond to the tens of thousands, units of thousands, hundreds, tens and units of which will be the winning number. It is played by purchasing the coupon for € 1.50 with the printed number and series, with 55 series of each of the numbers issued. Depending on the number of correct figures, different prizes will be received.

For 50 cents more you can play La Paga, which allows the ticket holder to receive an annual prize for 25 years if the number and series match those of the draw.

When is the draw held?

The draw for the Daily Coupon with La Paga is held from Monday to Thursday at 9:15 p.m.

Note: El Diario Sport is not responsible for errors or omissions in the information in this article. The only valid source of information for the draws is the official website of the draw organizer, the National Organization of the Spanish Blind (ONCE).