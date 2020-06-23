Min 92: A dispute between Morata and Toño is settled with a yellow for each one.

90 min: 5 minutes are added!

Min 89: Atlético de Madrid suffers. Press Levante trying to save a point.

85 min: Morata offside! He had been left alone against Aitor.

Min 84: Change at Atlético de Madrid! Thomas leaves and Álvaro Morata enters.

Min 83: Hernani for Bardhi in Levante.

81 min: yellow José Luis Morales for protesting.

Min 80: Diego Costa leaves and Héctor Herrera enters Atlético Madrid.

79 Min: CAAAAASI ties Levante! Borja Mayoral’s header grazes the post.

77 min: Hydration break.

75 min: Aitor saves a shot from Koke! The midfielder was left alone.

71 min: Savic intercepts a new attack from Levante.

Min 70: CHANGE! Borja Mayoral enters for Sergio León in Levante.

69 min: First yellow for Atlético Madrid! Cardboard for Saúl Ñíguez.

Min 67: Levante answers, having asked for a penalty for the fall of Sergio León. The referee has not seen anything.

66 min: Another one for Joao Félix! He shot from the penalty spot but his ball went high.

Min 61: Chance for Atlético de Madrid! Joao Félix tried to do it all, he did not want to give the ball to Diego Costa.

Min 60: Three other changes in Levante! SVukcevic, Roger and Coke are leaving; Campaña, Miramón and Morales enter.

Min 59: Three changes for Atlético de Madrid! Marcos Llorente, Carrasco and Mario Hermoso leave; Joao Félix, Ángel Correa and Giménez enter.

58 min: Chance for Levante! Shot by Sergio León who goes to a corner.

57 min: Savic, on the run, thwarts an attack by Levante.

Min 54: Carrasco tries to connect with Diego Costa but his ball goes too long.

Min 50: ¡Yellow for Vukcevic for lack of Diego Costa! Levante’s next game against Betis will be lost.

Min 48: Goal annulled Thomas Partey for offside!

46 min: Neither team has made changes to the break.

The crash in La Nucía resumes!

BREAK! Much better Atlético de Madrid, which with this result would overtake Sevilla in the classification. The goal has finally been awarded to Bruno in his own door.

45 min: 2 minutes added in La Nucía.

42 min: Clear chance now for Carrasco! Aitor Fernández makes a great save on the Belgian’s powerful shot.

Min 38: Another for Atlético de Madrid! Hand in hand of Marcos Llorente with Aitor Fernández but his Vaseline went off. It was offside.

Min 37: CAAAAASI! Diego Costa hits his header but his ball goes slightly off target.

36 min: New corner for Atlético de Madrid.

30 min: Pause for hydration.

Min 27: Yellow for Coke for an entrance to Saúl! The first of the meeting.

Min 26: Levante begins to have more ball possession.

Min 24: If Atlético de Madrid wins today, Simeone will add as many victories as Luis Aragonés although with one less game.

Min 20: First time Levante! Finish off Roger which is marked deviant.

Min 17: We will have to see who gives the referee the goal since Bruno deviated slightly and could be on his own goal.

Min 16: Is now Thomas Partey eHe who tries it from outside the area.

Min 15: The Atlético de Madrid players congratulate Marcos Llorente for his control in the area and for his roulette.

Min 14: GOOOOOL of Atlético de Madrid! Jugadón by Marcos Llorente who serves it to Diego Costa to score the first goal of the match.

12 min: Diego Costa offside!

11 min: Diego Costa and Carrasco have already created more danger today than Álvaro Morata and Lemar the other day. The ‘nine’ of Atlético de Madrid did not have a good partner in French at Wanda.

Min 9: Unable to play Levante on the Atlético de Madrid pitch.

Min 7: Chance for Atlético de Madrid! Aitor failure that takes advantage of Diego Costa although he has not been able to connect with Carrasco.

Min 5: Atlético de Madrid is getting a lot, although without danger, to the goal of Aitor, who is the goalkeeper with the most balls for the League.

Min 2: First occasion of danger for Marcos Llorente. For the third consecutive game he plays in more advanced positions. Aitor Fernández caught the ball.

Min 1: José Campaña He has been honored by Levante for his hundred games as a granota before the game started.

19.30: The match between Levante and Atlético de Madrid begins!

19.28: Without a doubt, the team that plays the most today is Atlético de Madrid. He is four points above Getafe and will be able to lead Sevilla by two if he wins.

19.25: It remains to be seen whether, as Paco López promised, Levante will give Atlético Madrid war today or if he will come out relaxed after his victory on the last day.

19.20: Ten minutes to get the ball rolling in Alicante!

19.16: Players are already warming up in La Nucía.

19.13: The one who won’t have a start opportunity today is Thomas Lemar, which was very bad against Real Valladolid.

19.08: Felipe’s discharge allows Mario Beautiful return to be ownership with Atlético de Madrid.

19.04: He I raised He is eleventh in the standings, twelve points above the drop and ten of the European positions.

19.00: Half an hour for the game to start in La Nucía!

18.55: José Campaña He is a substitute for the first time with Paco López since March 2018.

18.51: It won’t be easy for him Atlético de Madrid settle in the first place. It is measured at I raised that, like the rojiblanco team, has been undefeated since the championship resumed.

18.47: Atlético de Madrid reached the classification by Seville last day thanks to the fact that the team from Seville did not pass the draw against Barcelona. A new draw for the Andalusian team will allow Atlético to settle in third place today if they beat Levante.

18.43: Also surprising is the absence of José Luis Morales in Levante.

18.40: He who rests in the Levant is Borja Mayoral. The opportunity today is to Sergio Leon.

18.36 hours: Simeone trusts today Diego CostaÁlvaro Morata will have to wait for his opportunity on the bench. Joao Félix rest well.

18.33 hours: Levante lineup: Aitor Ferández; Coke, Vezo, Bruno, Toño García; Vukcevic, Radoja, Bardhi, Rochina; Roger and Sergio León.

18.32 hours: Atlético de Madrid lineup: Oblak; Arias, Savic, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, Llorente, Thomas, Saúl; Diego Costa and Carrasco.

6.30 pm: Good afternoon! Welcome to the direct of the match played in La Nucía Levante and Atlético de Madrid corresponding to day 31 of the Santander League. The locals will try to continue their good streak while those of Simeone want to continue in Champions positions.

The rojiblanco team can take advantage of a new draw from the Seville to establish itself in third place. To do so, it must prevail today I raised in La Nucía, a stadium unknown to the Atlético de Madrid. The granota team, on the other hand, faces the game with the comfort that comes from having imposed Spanish last day.

Atlético also won, with a lone goal from Vitolo, the last crash he played in front of the Real Valladolid, a match that was marked by rotations. To face Levante, Simeone will once again have the most common players like Saúl Ñíguez and Koke. The one you can’t count on is Philip, who has returned to stay out of his last call due to injury.

Neither Atlético de Madrid Nor has Levante known defeat since the League resumed. The rojiblanco team has two victories (Osasuna and Valladolid) and a draw (Athletic), while those of Paco López have achieved two draws (Valencia and Seville) and a victory on the last day against Espanyol. So the good streak of one of them could be broken today in La Nucía.