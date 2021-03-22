Result of goals summary of the final of the Copa Libertadores Femenina between América de Cali and Ferroviária

América de Cali could not win the 2020 Copa Libertadores Femenina title after falling 2-1 against Ferroviária de Brasil, despite having done absolutely everything to win, but the opponent’s sticks and goalkeeper always appeared.

Two errors of their own condemned those led by Andrés Usme since at minute 7, the goalkeeper Katherine Tapia, who let a ball pass from a side center and got into his goal.

Then, at 40 minutes, Catalina Usme scored a penalty goal that put things 1-1 and which allowed América de Cali to dream of a comeback and be crowned in the greatest club tournament on the continent.

But two minutes later, an error in the scarlet defense allowed a penalty against that the Brazilians did not waste and put the final 2-1 on the scoreboard.

Although América de Cali put everything to win in the second half and Ferroviária did not make a single shot on goal, the rival goalkeeper and the sticks on three occasions said no to the Colombians.