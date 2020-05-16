FINAL. The first five matches of the Bundesliga end in this resumption of the league after the coronavirus with the following results: Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke 04 (Haaland, Hazard and two from Guerreiro); RB Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg (Poulsen / Gulde); Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg (Jedvaj / Renato Steffen and Ginczek); Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin (Akpoguma, Ibisevic and Cunha); and Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn.

FINAL IN LEIPZIG. Finish the match at Red Bull Arena! RB LEIPZIG 1-1 FREIBURG. The red bulls may have said goodbye to the title fight. They remain four points behind Bayern, which plays tomorrow.

Minute 90 + 2. GOAL VOIDED TO FREIBURG! They went ahead again against Leipzig, but Holer was offside.

FINAL IN DORTMUND. Finish the match at the Westfalenstadion! Borussia Dortmund thrashed Schalke 04 in the Ruhr Derby. BORUSSIA 4-0 SCHALKE.

Minute 90. GOOOOOL OF WOLFSBURGOOOOO! GINCZEK GOOOOOOL! Wolfsburg take the lead again in the final minutes, with a goal that may be definitive. AUGSBURG 1-2 WOLFSBURG.

Minute 85. Leipzig look for the comeback against Freiburg, but they do not get the goal that gives them the three points.

Minute 80. Last 10 minutes of play and, at the moment, only remains 0-0 in one match. Fortuna Dusseldorf and Paderborn They star in the direct duel for the descent and neither is able to break the initial 0-0. Visitors may be at their last chance to avoid falling back into Bundesliga 2.

Minute 79. Change in Dortmund. Injured Hazard leaves and Jadon Sancho enters his place.

Minute 77. They were looking for him and finally he arrived. LEIPZIG GOOOOOOL! GOOOOOOL FROM POULSEN! Center from the left for the striker to impose his power from above and put the equalizer. RB LEIPZIG 1-1 FREIBURG.

Minute 75. JUDGE THE HERTHA! MATHEUS CUNHA GOAL! What a second part the Berliners are marking. HOFFENHEIM 0-3 HERTHA BERIN.

Minute 72. About to tie Werner the match in Leipzig! Red bulls cannot with the Freiburg at the moment.

Minute 67. The VAR enters to review the Augsburg goal and cancels it for offside. The tie returns to the scoreboard. AUGSBURG 1-1 WOLFSBURG.

Minute 66. GO BACK TO THE AUGSBURG! GOOOOOL OF UDUOKHAI! He had just entered the field of play and overtakes his own. AUGSBURG 2-1 WOLFSBURG.

Minute 63. GO GOLAZO DE GUERREIRO! THE DORTMUND’S ROOM! He drives diagonally towards the goal, combines with Haaland, and shoots with the outside of his left leg to beat Schubert. BORUSSIA DORTMUND 4-0 SCHALKE 04.

Minute 60. And another from Hertha! GOOOOOL OF IBISEVIC! Hertha breaks the game in two minutes and takes a clear advantage. HOFFENHEIM 0-2 HERTHA BERLIN.

Minute 58. Another game that breaks 0-0. GOOOOOL OF HERTHA! Mark Akpoguma on your own door! The Berliners are ahead. HOFFENHEIM 0-1 HERTHA BERLIN.

Minute 53. GOOOOL OF THE AUGSBURG! Jedvaj draw! Augsburg 1-1 Wolfsburg.

Minute 48. HAZARD’S GOOOOOL! GOOOOL OF THE DORTMUND! Schalke launched into the attack and caught the against Dortmund. Brandt left it to the Belgian to make the third. Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Schalke 04.

Minute 47. We recall that today the rule of the five changes is released. They can be done in three batches to avoid wasting time.

Minute 46. The second part is at stake! First changes. At Dortmund – Schalke 04, the visitors move: Burgstaller and Matondo for Todibo and Raman. At Leipzig, another substitution to try to turn the game against Freiburg: Lookman for Mukiele

REST. They have been slow to appear, but finally goals are sung in Europe. Specifically, four in these first 45 minutes of soccer in the Bundesliga. Haaland made the first for Dortmund in the Ruhr Derby against Schalke and Guerreiro He put the second before the break, in a game in which we have hardly seen anything from the visitors. At Red Bull Arena, although Leipzig is getting better, it goes down after a corner that ended Gulde on goal to overtake Freiburg. Renato Steffen He also advanced Wolfsburg against Augsburg. In the other two games, there are still no goals.

REST. End of the first part in the five games that resume the Bundesliga with the following results: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Schalke 04 (Haaland and Guerreiro); RB Leipzig 0-1 Freiburg (Gulde); Augsburg 0-1 Wolfsburg (Renato Steffen); Hoffenheim 0-0 Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn.

Minute 45. GOOOOOOL OF GUERREIRO! GOOOOOL OF THE DORTMUND! Haaland presses Schubert, who is forced to dodge the ball. He recovered the Dortmund and Guerreiro who beats the goal and puts more advantage on the scoreboard. Dortmund 2-0 Schalke 04.

Minute 45. Freiburg about to take the second against Leipzig! Cross shot of Poulsen very powerful that leaves skimming the post.

Minute 43. GOOOOOL OF WOLFSBURG! STEFFEN GOOOOL! Augsburg 0-1 Wolfsburg.

Minute 38. At Red Bull Arena Leipzig, who is being superior to Freiburg, is still trying, but lags behind on the scoreboard after Gulde’s goal after a corner.

Minute 35. Watch out for the first Bundesliga injury. Jean-Cair Todibo seems to ask for the change after an action in which Achraf surpassed him by the band. We will see if it can continue.

Minute 33. GOOOOL FROM FRIBURGOOOO! A set piece comes the goal. Gulde takes a left-footed corner from the left to deflect it at goal. RB Leipzig 0-1 Freiburg.

Minute 29. GOOOOOOOOOOOL! THE FIRST ON THIS RETURN FROM THE BUNDESLIGA! FROM WHOM? OF ERLING HAALAND! Dortmund take the lead in the Ruhr Derby! Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Schalke 04.

Minute 26. The first for Schalke! Ball from the left clears Akanji and Caligiuri is about to open the scoring.

Minute 24. Another for Haaland! It falls to the Norwegian on the side of the small area and sends it outside the net.

Minute 22. Dangerous foul favorable to Dortmund, on Hazard.

Minute 16. Guerreiro has had another opportunity to overtake Dortmund. At the moment, yellows are much superior.

Minute 15. First 15 minutes of play in all five Bundesliga games and no goals. Everything continues 0-0 in the return of German football.

Minute 12. Achraf’s ball from the band that is about to become the first in Dortmund! Hazard did not push. Todibo cleared.

Minute 11. The VAR is reviewing the play at the Westfalen Stadion, while in Leipzig, Werner has had the first opportunity to overtake his own against Freiburg.

Minute 10. Haaland asks for a hand in the area after a shot from a free kick.

Minute 7. Shot from Thorgan Hazard going high. The brother of the madridista was not going to be from the game, but Reyna’s injury in the warm-up has made him start.

Minute 5. The first for Erling Haaland! He was alone against Schubert, but the ball went long and the goal clears.

Minute 1. SOCCER IS BACK! RETURN THE BUNDESLIGA! AAAA, THE FIVE MEETINGS AT 15:30 OPEN! Borussia 0-0 Schalke; RB Leipzig 0-0 Freiburg; Hoffenheim 0-0 Hertha; Fortuna 0-0 Paderborn and Augsburg 0-0 Wolfsburg.

15:25. Everything set up in the Westfalenstadion to kick off the Rurh derby! About to jump onto the field of play Dortmund and Schalke 04.

15:20. Ten minutes to start day 26 of the Bundesliga! Soccer returns in Europe with the resumption of the German league after the coronavirus crisis.

15:15. The fight for descent is played between the Fortuna Dusseldorf and the Paderborn. The premises are in play-off positions, while the visitors are very far from the permanence.

The Fortune comes out with: Kastenmeier; Zimmermann, Ayhan, Hoffmann, Imann, Suttner; Berisha, Stoger, Sobottka, Thommy; Karaman.

For his part, Paderborn he goes with: Zingerle; Drager, Hunemeier, Schonlau, Collins; Proger, Gjasula, Vasiladis, Antwi-Adjei; Jastrzembski; and Srbeny.

15:08. The Augsburg receives at home the Wolfsburg. Very different fights in the WWK Arena. While the locals look to get away from relegation, Oliver Glasner’s men fight Schalke for the Europa League.

The Augsburg comes out with: Luthe; Framberger, Suchy, Jedvaj, Max; Khedira, Baier; Richter, Lowen, Vargas; and Niederlechner.

Meanwhile he Wolfsburg comes out with: Casteels; Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Otavio; Schlager, Arnold; Joao Victor, Mehmedi, Brekalo; and steffen.

14:55. The Hoffenheim It is measured by Hertha Berlin. Locals are struggling to enter Europe, while those in the capital are looking to leave the residence closed as soon as possible.

The Hoffenheim comes out with: Baumann; Posch, Akpoguma, Hubner; Kaderabek, Grillitsch, Rudy, Zuber; Skov, Baumgartner and Bebou.

The Hertha, meanwhile, it comes out with: Jarstein; Pekarik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Plattenhardt; Lukebakio, Grujic, Skjelbred, Mittelstadt; Ibisevic and Cunha.

14:47. Another of the great games that are played today is the RB Leipzig – Freiburg.

Those of Red bull They seek to reaffirm their position in the top four with: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Adams, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Kampl, Laimer, Nkunku, Angeliño; Werner and Poulsen.

The Freiburg, In his fight for the Europa League, he comes out with: Schwolow; Gulde, Lienhart, Heintz; Schmid, Koch, Hofler, Gunter; Sallai, Grifo and Petersen.

14:40. We already have alignments of the five games with which the Bundesliga. We start with the Borussia Dortmund – Schalke 04.

The Dortmund Lucien Favre comes out with: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Achraf, Brandt, Dahoud, Guerreiro; Delaney, Reyna and Haaland.

For his part, the Schalke 04 he goes with: Schubert; Kenny, Todibo, Nastasic; Caligiuri, Sané, McKennie, Oczipka; Harit, Sedar and Raman.

14:30. Welcome to the broadcast of day 26 of the Bundesliga! Today is the day that top-tier football returns in Europe and in OK DAILY we will tell you. The ‘new normality’ begins after the coronavirus crisis and it does so with five meetings at a time, although without an audience, as is logical. At 15:30 hours football resumes in Germany and does so with a great match, the Borussia Dortmund – Schalke 04. The bi Derbi del Ruhr ’centers the spotlight on a day in which the following matches are also played: RB Leipzig – Freiburg, Augsburg – Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim – Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Dusseldorf – Paderborn.