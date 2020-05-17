FINAL. Finish the match at An der Alten Försterei. Bayern win, thanks to goals from Lewandowski -of penalties- and of Pavard. The leader remains four points above Dortmund and leaves RB Leipzig seven. The Berlin Union continues seven above the relegation promotion and 12 above the direct descent. UNION BERLIN 0-2 BAYERN MUNICH.

Minute 90. Three off in Berlin. We will go until minute 93 ′.

Minute 89. Change at Bayern. Müller leaves and Cuisance enters.

Minute 88. Two more minutes added to finish the game. Bayern seems to have it under control. It is very difficult for these three points to escape the Bavarians.

Minute 85. Another 1 streak of changes. Through the Union Promel and Bulter leave and Ryerson and Felix Kroos enter. At Bayern, Perisic enters and Gnabry leaves.

Minute 83. Despite 0-2, the Union does not give up. Ball now by Lenz who is looking for an auctioneer but crashes at Pavard.

Minute 80. GOOOOOOL OF THE BAYERN DE MÚNIIIICH! PAVAAAARD GOOOOOOOL! The Frenchman searched for him several times and now he finally finds it. Kimmich’s cross from the corner and the side rises to finish off and send the ball to the back of the net. The leader of the Bundesliga seems to be sentencing. UNION BERLIN 0-2 BAYERN MUNICH.

Minute 78. Gnabry reappears with danger. He sets his speed and is about to score again. The game is broken at times, with the Union overturned and Bayern coming out quickly against.

Minute 76. He launches against Bayern and Gnabry is about to score! The Union came up, but Subotic lost it, causing the counterattack. Gnabry drove, which opened for Coman and went to look for the shot to the death pass. It didn’t come close.

Minute 74. Bayern-friendly corner kicked by Kimmich and Müller misses the shot at the near post. Clear Subotic.

Minute 70. First of the three rounds of changes. Union double substitution: Andersson and Gentner for Ujah and Andrich. At Bayern Leon Goretzka leaves and Coman enters.

Minute 68. About to score Subotic! Center closed from the corner and the central anticipates Neuer, although he is just a few inches away from finishing almost on the line. Catch the goal.

Minute 67. Corner in favor of the Union, which will try to scratch some of the action.

Minute 65. It defends itself as it can the Berlin Union, hoping to have an opportunity that for the moment does not come. Bayern clearly dominates, although it lacks depth.

Minute 61. Center from the left of Bulter who is poisoned and Neuer has to intervene to clear.

Minute 56. Again the Boateng mess when clearing and Bulter beats it! He leaves shortly. He was able to tie the Union when he is suffering the most.

Minute 56. Pavard finishes and is about to score!

Minute 55. Müller’s center passed to the far post, where Lewandowski appears, who wanted to leave Thiago with a header in the small area. It will be a corner.

Minute 52. Trimmel center and Boateng is about to make a mess with everything in his favor. Luckily, Neuer was nearby to prevent Ujah from reaching the dead ball in the area.

Minute 49. READY TO DO THE SECOND GORETZKAAAA! His cross shot touches lightly on a defender and goes off by a few inches.

Minute 46. ROLL THE BALL ON THE BUNDELIGA AGAIN! The second half is played at An der Alten Försterei. UNION BERLIN 0-1 BAYERN MUNICH.

REST. Rest time at An der Alten Försterei with momentary victory for him Bayern. With some superiority according to which sections of the party, those of Hans-Dieter Flick have not managed to clearly prevail before a Berlin Union that has put them in trouble, especially in the first 15 minutes of play. Subotic, who had saved the locals on more than one occasion, made a mistake by being late to a dispute with Gnabry and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. From 11 meters, Lewandowski He did not fail and put his team ahead.

Minute 45 + 4. We are going to rest in Berlin. Bayern win, slightly higher in this first half, thanks to a goal from Lewandowski from the penalty spot.

Minute 45 + 4. PAVAAAARD! He hits it from the right and his powerful shot goes very little.

Minute 45. Four minute discount is added at An der Alten Forsterei.

Minute 42. We warned him before the start of the meeting. Robert Lewandowski was Bayern’s main danger and he has not missed his appointment with the goal. After not playing the last three games before the break due to injury, the Pole returns and, from the penalty spot, makes the first for his own. Lewandowski’s season, reaching 40 goals in 33 games.

Minute 40. GOOOOOOOL OF LEWANDOWSKIIII! Paradinha of the Pole who beats Gikiewicz from 11 meters! Bayern Munich take the lead. UNION BERLIN 0-1 BAYERN MUNICH.

Minute 38. PENALTY IN FAVOR OF THE BAYERN! What a Subotic mistake! He comes late to a dead ball and kicks Gnabry. The center-back was being the best of his team, but he made a huge mistake.

Minute 33. Cross from Trimmel’s side that Neuer catches.

Minute 30. First half hour without goals at An der Alten Forsterei. He fails to clearly impose his football on Bayern before him Berlin Union.

Minute 25. It seems that Bayern is beginning to stalk the Union area with danger. The German giant begins to carburetize.

Minute 22. Gikiewicz error that is about to cost the Union goal! Neither Lewandowski nor Müller were able to catch Subotic’s clearance and clearance.

Minute 19. THE GOAL DOES NOT GO UP TO THE SCOREBOARD! Müller was offside at the time the Gnabry headed. UNION BERLIN 0-0 BAYERN MUNICH.

Minute 17. BAYERN GOOOOL! MÜLLER GOOOOOL! Check the VAR, it may be ahead. Gnabry picks up a ball after a corner, shoots and Müller pushes it, but he may be in an anti-regulatory position.

Minute 14. Gnabry now shoots, from the front and against several rivals. The ball crashed into a defender.

Minute 10. Again the Union to attack. Alaba prevents Trimmel’s ball from reaching Ujah, who was waiting in the small area for a shot from close range. Creating many complications for the moment the premises.

Minute 7. About to mark the Union! Hubner’s in-depth ball for Ujah against Bayern’s defense patty. His shot from the front goes very narrowly.

Minute 4. It does not suggest that he will dominate the Berlin Union much, but Bulter has just had the first for his own. His shot was caught by Neuer.

Minute 2. The first for Bayern! Lewandowski, of course, hit it and the shot goes over the goal. It will be a corner for the Bavarians.

Minute one. THE MATCH STARTS IN BERLIN! Union 0-0 Bayern.

17:56. Everything prepared at the An der Alten Forsterei in Berlin to start the last match of the day on Sunday in the Bundesliga. Without public, as is logical, the FC Union – Bayern is about to start.

17:48. Robert Lewandowski it will be the main threat of the Berlin Union today. The Bayern Munich striker carries a whopping 39 goals since the course started, in 32 games disputed. 25 of them have scored in the Bundesliga, being the top scorer in the competition.

17:40. The Berlin Union faces the first visit in its history Bayern in Bundesliga. The capitals were promoted last year for the first time to the highest category of German football and their debut season in the elite is not doing badly. To achieve a positive result today, in addition to stoking the fight for the title, they would manage to leave practically sealed its permanence, with eight games to go.

17:35. After the matches played yesterday, the Bayern Today he has the opportunity to leave one of his rivals behind in the fight for the title. After drawing against Freiburg at home, the RB Leipzig, who came to lead with a certain advantage over the muniqueses in the first round, is four points behind and could finish the day 26 to seven of the first place, saying practically goodbye to his aspirations to win what would be his first Bundesliga.

17:28. The first of the matches scheduled for today in the Bundesliga. Waiting for what happens at the An der Alten Försterei from 18:00 and Werder Bremen – Bayer Leverkusen Tomorrow, matchday 26 looks like this: We remind you of the results of the matches that were played on Saturday:

Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg

Dortmund 4-0 Schalke 04

Düsseldorf 0-0 Paderborn

Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin

RB Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg

Eintracht 1-3 Borussia Mönchengladbach

Cologne 2-2 Mainz 05

17:20. The Bayern Munich He arrives at this leading game, although pressured by Borussia Dortmund, who is one point after winning against Schalke. On the other hand, the Berlin Union He is seated in the middle of the table far from the danger zone, seven from the promotion and 12 from the direct descent.

17:16. We are going with the alignment of the premises. The Berlin Union returns with: Gikiewicz; Hubner, Schlotterbeck, Subotic; Trimmel, Andrich, Promel, Lenz; Ingvartsen, Bulter; and ujah.

17:13. We already have eleven Bayern Munich for the meeting this afternoon. Hans-Dieter Flick is out today with: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago Alcántara; Gnabry, Müller, Goretzka; and Lewandowski.

17:10. The first games of the return of the Bundesliga after the coronavirus pandemic they left very striking images that we collect in this photo gallery.

The protagonism of the day fell on the figure of Erling Haaland, in the duel that measured Dortmund and Schalke 04. The Norwegian made a goal, assisted in another and participated in the other two goals your team got.

At stake is the Cologne 2-2 Mainz 05, of which there are just under 15 ′.

five pm. Welcome to the broadcast of day 26 of the Bundesliga! Soccer keeps going on Germany. After the six games played on Saturday, where the highlight was the rout of the Dortmund before him Schalke 04, on Sunday the ball keeps rolling and in OKDIARIO we will tell you about the match that will measure the Berlin Union with the Bayern Munich.

The Bayern leader arrives at this 26th day. The Bavarians they don’t know defeat in 2020, with seven wins and a draw in the Bundesliga. At the end of the first lap, they were third after Leipzig and Monchengladbach, but the great second lap they are signing allowed them to go ahead in the break.

If they were to win today, they would leave RB Leipzig with practically no title options., which they would lead by seven points. In addition, they would ensure at least one more day to continue to lead the classification, putting four above Dortmund and with six over Gladbach.