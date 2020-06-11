FINAAAAL !! Rayo Vallecano defeated Albacete 1-0 thanks to both Advíncula. Those of Paco Jémez were superior during the 45 minutes against an Albacete who had to play this second half with one less footballer. Of course the Madrid team deserves three points.

Finaaal in the #RayoAlbacete (1-0)

⚽️ @ luisadvinterna17 #RegresarSinOlvidar #PorLosQueNoVuelven pic.twitter.com/W4hRCyLx09 – Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) June 10, 2020

Alba resumes the competition losing in Vallecas with one less player. On Sunday we return to the fight at Carlos Belmonte. Aúpa Alba! #RayoAlbacete pic.twitter.com/ng45PVR0VE – Albacete Balompié (@AlbaceteBPSAD) June 10, 2020

91 min. Foul in favor of Albacete in which Saúl sees the yellow card. He went up to Tomeu Nadal but the La Mancha do not take advantage of what could be the last chance of the match.

90 min. 3 minutes are added to the game.

88 min. Yellow for Andrés, del Rayo.

Min 86. Corner for Albacete, but it clears behind Rayo. The team led by Alcaraz hurries the last minutes.

81 min. Another change in Albacete. Fuster enters and Azmoun leaves. Pedro also saw yellow for the La Mancha team.

79 min. To the clouds the shot of Trejo. Keep pressing the Ray.

77 min. The game is resumed. And in the first action, yellow for the Albacete Arroyo defender.

75 min. The game stops for the cooling break. Players hydrate before facing the last 15 minutes of the game.

73 min. Dani Ojeda leaves and Acuña enters from Albacete.

72 min. Shot from Montiel that Tomeu Nadal stops.

69 min. It continues to dominate the Ray. Albacete has only managed to make 13 passes in 37 attempts.

Min 64. EL Rayo paid tribute to his subscribers who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

In memory of: Tomás Redondo

Rubén Urbano

Boris Hitti

Maria Angeles Bridge

Santiago Martín # RegresarSinOlvidar #PorLosQueNoVuelven pic.twitter.com/VQSWbNhEBf – Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) June 10, 2020

Min 60. Advíncula’s goal. The Peruvian kicked from the front of the area, as in his first attempt, and placed the ball in Tomeu Nadal’s squad. Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Albacete.

57 min. Very weak header from Catena. Rayo Vallecano’s numerical superiority is allowing him to carry the weight of the attack.

55 min. Maximum security measures in the band, although Lucas Alcaraz goes without a mask or gloves.

Lucas Alcaraz and Paco Jémez. .

52 min. Another shot by Rayo Vallecano. Andrés tried his luck from far away but the ball went to the clouds.

49 min. Shot from the front of the Advíncula area that is lost over the crossbar.

Min. 47. Zozulya center defective and the ball is lost by the sideline.

20:00. The second part of Rayo Vallecano-Albacete begins !! We remember, 0-0 on the scoreboard and the visitors play with one less footballer.

20:00. Minute of silence for all the victims that the coronavirus has left.

🖤 ​​pic.twitter.com/4kpCIbZCgU – Albacete Balompié (@AlbaceteBPSAD) June 10, 2020

19:58. Raúl Martín Presa leaves bouquets of flowers in tribute to the deceased.

Raúl Martín Presa leaves a bouquet of flowers in tribute to those who died of coronavirus.

19:55. “We will never forget you” or “Always in our memory” are some of the slogans that the Vallecas stadium will wear in tribute to those killed by Covid-19.

19:50. Albacete hurries the last minutes of warm-up before the game starts.

https://t.co/UlSytdRWTH – Albacete Balompié (@AlbaceteBPSAD) June 10, 2020

19.44. The teams begin to warm up on the green of the Vallecas stadium. There is nothing left for the ball to roll again in Spanish football after a long time.

🎥 Countdown to # RayoAlbacete. # RegresarSinOlvidar pic.twitter.com/RbafTCLBrH – Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) June 10, 2020

19:37. One of the proper names of the party is that of Roman Zozulya. The screams of “fucking Nazi” from a sector of Rayo Vallecano’s fans caused the match to be suspended. Today, in the outskirts of the stadium, a banner appeared with which they insulted the Ukrainian again. The police ended up withdrawing him. All the information.

Banner with which Rayo Vallecano fans welcomed Roman Zozulya.

19:30. Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete! The 45 games that were not played after being suspended in December 2019 will have to be played. Both teams will have a half to take all three points in a match in which the scoreboard marks a draw to zero and the visitors play with 10 to the expulsion of Eddy Silvestre in that match.

Rayo Vallecano lineup: Dimitrievski; Advíncula, Catena, Saveljich, Milic; Saúl, Comesaña, Trejo, Montiel; Álvaro, Andrés.

Albacete lineup (plays with 10): Nadal; Benito, Arroyo, Kecojevic, Fran; Azamoun, Barri, Pedro, Dani Ojeda; Zozulya.

There is nothing left for the ball to roll again in the Spanish league. After three months of stoppage due to the coronavirus, Rayo Vallecano-Albacete who was suspended at the break in December will resume at 8:00 p.m. to play the remaining 45 minutes and that He was 0-0 on the scoreboard.

The crash was suspended by the continuous chants that Albacete forward Roman Zozulya received from Rayo fans. The Vallecano fans accused the Ukrainian striker of «Nazi» and the referee made the decision not to resume the clash, a measure that was very mediatic because it was the first time that a match was suspended due to an event of this nature, never being suspended, for example, by racist chants.

There will be no public in the standss of Vallecas, but a great banner honoring coronavirus victims. “We will not forget you”, will pray that mosaic that will adorn the Ray’s fief. On the other hand, this game will not have the new measures, so only three changes can be made among the seven substitutes on the bench.