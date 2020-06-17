Maintains the well-known 4.4-liter V8 engine

Accelerates from 0 to 100 km / hour in a minimum of 3.3 seconds

The BMW M5 2021 is the restyling that derives from the one adopted a few weeks ago by the rest of the 5 Series. It presents some aesthetic modifications, improves its dynamic behavior after a series of modifications to the chassis and maintains the 4.4-liter V8 engine that develops 600 or 625 horses depending on whether it is the conventional version or the Competition.

The BMW M5 2021 It is the update of the most sporty and capable version of the BMW 5 Series. It updates the still valid model, which arrived in 2017, to face rivals such as the Mercedes-AMG E 63 or the Audi RS 7 Sportback.

BMW M5 2021: EXTERIOR

The BMW M5 2021 It has a length of 4.98 meters, a width of 1.90 meters and a height of 1.47 meters. Their battle is 2.98 meters.

Aesthetically it has a larger grille, a bumper with larger air intakes and redesigned headlights. In the rear also changes the bumper and the distribution of the drivers. The air diffuser is more aggressive and the exhaust outlets slightly thinner.

Optionally you can include the lighting package BMW Individual Shadowline, which makes adaptive LEDs and laser light take on a darker tone.

Tires can be 19 or 20 inches.

BMW Announces five new body colors, including Brands Hatch Gray, Motegi Red, Tanzanite Blue II, Aventurine Red and Frozen Bluestone Matte.

As an option you can choose a roof made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic.

BMW M5 2021: INTERIOR

The main point of interest of the interior of the BMW M5 2021 It is the dashboard screen from which the multimedia system is operated. It is considerably larger than before and reaches 12.3 inches.

In the center console, meanwhile, you can see a new layout of the controls that inherits from its older brother, the BMW M8. In this is the M Mode knob, which allows you to switch quickly and precisely between the Road and Sport settings, to which the Track mode is added in the Competition version. The latter is designed for the circuit and even goes as far as deactivating the audio system and turning off the aforementioned screen.

The steering wheel is sporty, multifunction, thick rim and always includes some shift paddles that move in solidarity with it.

As an option you can include M Sport seats upholstered in Merino leather.

The boot of the BMW M5 2021 has a capacity of 530 liters.

BMW M5 2021: EQUIPMENT

The BMW M5 2021 it inherits all the driving assistants already seen when the Series 5 was updated. They include the reverse assistant capable of moving the steering for 50 meters, the external camera system that records the last 40 seconds of driving or the gear change assistance smart lane.

The Head-Up Display is optional, as is the BMW Digital Key, which allows remote control of certain vehicle parameters.

BMW M5 2021: MECHANICAL

The engine of the BMW M5 2021 is the same 4.4-liter V8 M TwinPower Turbo which included until now. It develops 600 horses in the conventional version of the model and 625 in the Competition. Both have a maximum torque of 750 Newton meter.

The gearbox is Steptronic eight-speed automatic by torque converter. The drive system is the well-known BMW xDrive, and allows you to choose between different modes. The 4WD is conventional four-wheel drive with variable torque distribution. The 4WD Sport is still all-wheel drive but with priority for the rear axle. The 2WD finally turns the M5 into a powered car. In any case, the car includes a Launch Control function.

BMW gives the driver the possibility of managing the operation of the engine, gearbox, steering, suspension and driving assistants. All these parameters are grouped into the aforementioned Road, Sport and Track modes, although they can also be manipulated individually.

The BMW M5 2021 accelerates from 0 to 100 km / hour in 3.4 seconds, while the Competition version does it in 3.3. The maximum speed is 250 km / hour with electronic limitation, although it can be increased to 305 with the M Driver’s Package.

The BMW M5 Competition it provides stiffer engine mounts, firmer springs that also bring the body closer to the ground by seven millimeters and an M Sport exhaust system.

The brake system features function discs, six-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. As an option are the carbonaceous discs, which represent a saving of 23 kilos.

BMW M5 2021: PRICE

The price of the BMW M5 2021 is still unknown. It is worth as reference the current one, which starts in Spain from 138,550 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/17/2020 BMW reveals the first photographs and official information of the M5 2021. 06/09/2020 The date of the presentation of the BMW M5 2021 is confirmed. 05/28/2020 The first image of the new BMW M5 2021 is filtered.

