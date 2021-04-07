Restyling for the Jeep Compass: Important Technology News!

Jeep has unveiled a few minutes ago the restyling of your compact SUV, the Jeep compass. This SUV has been with us for several years now and, as we saw in the test carried out just a few days ago, it shows in many aspects. It had become somewhat outdated, especially in the technological section, something that is solved with this update.

The visual changes of the exterior are not very noticeable, as we will see next. Where it changes the most is in the cabin, but not all the novelties that this Jeep Compass 2021 incorporates are visible. And it is that new engines arrive with greater efficiency, more security technology and more connectivity.

Exterior touches, especially on the front

The American brand has opted for maintain exterior aesthetic style, combining the off-road character that characterizes Jeep, with the urban commitment of this model with compact dimensions.

Basically we find a revised front in which a greater horizontality of lines has been sought, which increases the aesthetic width of the car. Some components have also been relocated, such as the fog lights, and the bumpers have been retouched.

Now it has Full LED exterior lighting.

Of course, the side view remains unchanged beyond those offered by the new wheel styles and different trim finishes. As you know, there are more urban variants and others with a much more offroad character, such as the always outstanding ones. Trailhawk. For the rear you practically have to play to find the differences, because there are hardly any variations.

The interior does change completely, for the better!

And the cabin features a deep renovation by introducing something we demanded in our recent test: more visual technology and connectivity, and some more slides. It seems that Jeep already had all this account, and it is that the changes have focused precisely on those sections.

Behind the wheel we can enjoy a digital instrument cluster configurable from nothing less than 10.25 inch. Without a doubt, much more “attractive” than the one used so far by the American firm, don’t you think?

If we focus on the dashboard, here it changes completely. Now he resorts to a much more elaborate Uconnect 5 infotainment system, using screens up to 10.1 inches (8.4 in the lowest versions). It is in a high position, the way we like it, and they say it offers great quality with a good interface. They comment that the response capacity is 5 times better than the previous one, it is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and it has a TomTom navigator.

Regarding the interior space to empty the pockets, now there will be no problems. Thanks to all the changes carried out in this restyling of the Jeep Compass we have more capacity, specifically almost triple the volume in voids. Of course, a surface of wireless charging for smartphones, something that always comes in handy on a day-to-day basis.

The first Jeep in Europe with Level 2 autonomous driving

Jeep hasn’t skimped on introducing ADAS, or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems to understand us better. In fact, they have just made the Compass the first model of the brand in Europe with Level 2 autonomous driving. Among others, the model you can count on the following:

Traffic sign recognition Intelligent speed assist Fatigue alert Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection Highway Assist 360-degree camera (for parking)

Diesel, gasoline and plug-in hybrid engines

The Jeep Compass engine range consists of five engine and gear combinations, with diesel and gasoline vehicles, as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains. All of them have the Euro 6D homologation.

In diesel The 1.6 MultiJet II block appears, which develops 130 hp and 320 Nm of torque, combined with the 6-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive.

If you look at the range of gasoline the 1.3 GSE block arrives, which is a four-cylinder turbo. It is available in available only with front-wheel drive but in two different variants, yielding 130 hp and 270 Nm when linked to the manual transmission, and generating 20 more hp and the same engine torque when associated with the DDCT double-clutch transmission.

Moving on to PHEV models, the Jeep Compass 4xe is offered with powers of 190 and 240 hp, as in the latest versions of the predecessor variant. The gasoline engine is the 1.3 turbo that yields 130 or 180 hp, to which are added the 60 hp generated by the electrical system. Thanks to the 11.4 kWh battery, the electric range is between 47 and 49 kilometers in the WLTP approval.

Jeep Compass first prices

At the moment we do not have the prices of all the versions and configurations that will be available. However, the Jeep Compass has announced a starting price of 28,500 euros for the most accessible versions (Sport finish in 130 hp version), while the top of the range (S finish with 240 hp 4xe plug-in hybrid engine) will go up to 47,700 euros. In theory, the commercial launch of this model will take place in the second half of this 2021.

Source – Jeep