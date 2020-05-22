The fence is narrowed over Nissan Spain. The Japanese manufacturer Nissan plans to cut more than 20,000 jobs worldwide, as one of the measures included in its restructuring plan, according to sources close to the company, much of this reduction will come from Europe, where the company has several factories and numerous sales centers. In Spain it employs 4,000 people.

With these adjustments, Nissan would cut about 15% of its global workforce, with the aim of reducing costs to fight the impact of the coronavirus crisis and falling sales, as reported by Kyodo.

Nissan would act on Europe and other emerging markets, while streamlining its industrial operations, affected by the current market situation, reports Europa Press.

Carlos Ghosn crisis

After the strong corporate crisis linked to the case of Carlos Ghosn, its former president, accused in Japan of different tax crimes, Nissan is now facing the coronavirus crisis, which has forced it to suspend production at its plants in Japan and outside the country.

The car company announced last July its intention to reduce its global production capacity by 10% and that it would carry out a workforce cut of 12,500 people by the end of 2022.

In Spain, the Asian brand operates two production plants, in the Barcelona Free Zone, where it manufactures the Navara, NV200, e-NV200 and Renault AlasKan models, and in Ávila, where it assembles the NT400 Cabstar. In total, it employs around 4,000 people.

On May 14, the Japanese newspaper ‘Nikkei’ published that Nissan planned to close its Barcelona factory and move production to different Renault factories, a decision that would affect 3,000 direct workers and 20,000 indirect jobs.

Since May 4, the workers of the automobile company in Barcelona have been on indefinite strike until the management of the company «clarifies» the immediate future of the facilities.