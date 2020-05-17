Faced with production constraints, declining demand, depreciation, and collection constraints stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, the ability of many companies to meet their financial obligations hangs in the balance, which can easily be broken if they do not achieve a successful refinance. Read If you work on your own, the IMSS gives you a loan for $ 25 thousand

Federico Hernández, Corporate Finance Partner at KPMG Mexico, recommends in times of crisis to do a weekly cash flow analysis in the company, in order to detect in time if there will be a liquidity problem.

If expenditures have already outpaced earnings, or are about to do so, alternative sources of short-term liquidity should be sought and evaluated. Options include arranging and expanding lines of credit; renegotiate leases, sell non-strategic assets and restructure credit contracts, prioritizing the payment of payroll, and essential services to operate.

If a restructuring of the debt with suppliers or with a banking institution is necessary to avoid a default, Hernández recommends approaching and explaining the liquidity situation in a transparent and open way.

“It is highly recommended that communication with financial institutions be proactive, transparent and specific in terms of requests – grace periods, change of name, new amortization structure, deductions, among others,” he points out.

The petition, he adds, must be accompanied by market studies and financial models that illustrate the situation. The proposal must be realistic, according to what the company can accomplish, and it is always preferable to exhaust the negotiation options, rather than seeking to assume an additional debt to pay the existing ones.

He adds that the formula for a successful restructuring process is likely to include increased guarantees or capital injections for essential payments. Therefore, it recommends opening the door to alternative sources of financing such as private equity funds, which provide resources to companies in exchange for a shareholding; government credits; private investors or development banks.

“The only thing to be careful about is to avoid falling into very aggressive refinancing schemes, in which the institution or the person wants to take advantage of the liquidity situation you are going through,” he warns.

He adds that to be prepared for future crises and avoid liquidity problems, it is necessary to have open lines of credit that allow obtaining resources quickly to overcome the drop in income, and avoid abusing loans. The step by step to a successful refinance:

Make an analysis of the cash flow in the company

Find alternative sources of short-term liquidity

If it is necessary to restructure credits, approach the creditor before falling into default

Transparently explain the liquidity situation, supporting with evidence

Present a clear, concise, and realistic proposal

Exhausting trading options, rather than seeking additional debt

If you require more liquidity, look for financing alternatives such as private equity funds

