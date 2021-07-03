Restrictions on the rise due to covid-19 on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec are tightened; identify 10 variants

OAXACA

A dozen Zapotec municipalities of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec tightened preventive actions against progressive increase in infections by covid-19, as a measure to cut the chain of infections, so that it does not spread in this region.

Among the measures is suspension of patron saint festivities, sports and cultural activities, in the same way they exhort refrain from holding meetings due to the closure of the school year.

In the Isthmus there are about 261 active cases in the last 14 days, according to the statistics of infected people, prepared by the Oaxaca health services.

The institution identified 34 municipalities with new casesOn the list are localities of the Isthmus such as Asunción Ixtaltepec, El Espinal, Ciudad Ixtepec, Santo Domingo Tehuantepec and Santo Domingo Ingenio, as well as El Barrio de la Soledad, Juchitán de Zaragoza and Salina Cruz.

IDENTIFY 10 VARIANTS OF COVID-19 IN OAXACA

To the above, it should be added that behind the increase in cases of covid-19 in the Zapotec municipalities it could be due to some of its new variants, according to genomic surveillance reported Yuko Nakamura López, head of the Epidemiology Unit of the Oaxaca Health Secretariat.

These are specifically two cases of variant B.1.1.7, now known as Alpha and which was originally identified in the United Kingdom. One in Juchitán, and another in Santa Lucía del Camino, in the metropolitan area of ​​Oaxaca. Patients are monitored by doctors from the Secretariat.

In Oaxaca, 10 variants of covid-19 have been identified, of which B.1.1.519 It is a variant not considered of interest or concern that prevailed in Mexico and in the entity since the first quarter of 2021, P.1 was also located, today called Gamma.

“In this sense, so far, there is no evidence that allows us to infer that existing vaccines do not protect against the variants of the virus that causes covid-19 disease, as indicated by the Pan American Health Organization,” said the medical.

I consider that Oaxaca being a highly touristy state with a constant flow of migrants that arrive to the localities mainly from abroad, has caused the number of variants to increase mainly in demarcations such as city ​​of Oaxaca de Juárez, Santa Lucía del Camino, Juchitán and San Pedro Mixtepec.

Finally, the official also stressed that, almost four months after the start of the National Vaccination Program against covid-19 In Mexico, the incidence of cases was reduced by 85 percent on average, compared to the highest peak of patients reported in January of this year.

