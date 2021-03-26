restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

The slow rise in coronavirus infections, with a cumulative incidence of 134 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, worries in Spain at the gates of Holy Week, and Health has warned of the risk of a “much sharper” increase in the incidence of covid if the upward trend is not reversed.

At midnight the perimeter closures have come into force and meetings are limited to six people outside and four inside, while the meetings of non-cohabitants in homes are forbidden.

Navarra has announced that it will go a step further in the restrictions and the interior of the hotel business will close at Easter, bingo halls and game rooms, in addition to reducing the capacity of commercial premises to 30%. The TSJN must approve the measures, which the provincial government hopes will arrive in time for Holy Thursday.

On the other hand, the first complaints arrive for overcoming the limitations. A 78-year-old from Madrid has been reported by a neighbor for going to his second residence in Alicante and now he faces a sanction that can carry a fine of up to 600 euros.

