restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

Health and communities meet this Wednesday at the Interterritorial Health Council, the penultimate before May 9 declines the state of alarm, with the process of vaccination in full development but still with questions about second doses and the arrival of compromised sera.

Eleven days after the end of the state of alarm, some communities will propose in the Council the modification of some laws to have legal instruments that allow them to decree perimeter closures and curfews. The Board of Andalusia has decided open mobility between its eight provinces from 00:00 hours on Thursday, April 29, after more than three months closed, a decision that the president, Juanma Moreno, has linked to the fact that the fourth wave is softer, vaccination and that the community is “better off ready “.

Latest Covid news in Spain: restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hospitality hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

Regarding the figures, the Ministry of Health notified this Tuesday 7,665 new cases of covid-19 and 117 deaths, with which the accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 3,496,134 and 77,855, respectively. The accumulated incidence at 14 days continues to exceed 230 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: it has fallen just under three points, to 232.85, compared to 235.59 the day before.