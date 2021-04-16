restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

The Community of Madrid has warned that it will have to close mass vaccination centers this week if you do not receive more doses of drugs to inoculate the population against covid. With Janssen’s delay, the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, has assured that they will only receive 157,000 vaccines from Pfizer.

The pandemic already adds up 105,291 infections since the beginning of Easter, according to Health, which reported this Thursday an increase in the cumulative incidence in 14 days of almost two points, to 202.7. In this Thursday’s report, 9,663 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 3,396,685, and that of 76,882 died, with 126 more.

Navarra, Madrid and the Basque Country remain in a situation extreme risk, while two other communities are already reaching the highest threshold (more than 250 cases of incidence): Aragon (235) and Andalusia (225).

Latest Covid news in Spain: restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hospitality hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status