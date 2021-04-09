restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, guarantees that the vaccination plan against the coronavirus envisaged in Spain it will be fulfilled both with and without AstraZeneca doses and, therefore, by the end of September, practically the entire population may be immunized.

The ups and downs around the inoculation of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which have now led Health and the communities to only allow its use in people between 60 and 69 years old, they will not alter the Executive’s plans, according to Sánchez.

On the other hand, this Friday is the last day of the measures agreed by the Ministry of Health and the communities to reduce mobility at Easter, but even if they end at midnight – at 00:01 on Saturday – the evolution of the pandemic will make the autonomies toughen restrictions and maintain perimeter closures for longer.

Only the Community of Madrid, Extremadura and the Canary Islands, for now, will lift the regional closure this weekend, and the Balearic Islands, which decreed it on March 26, will do so on April 12.

