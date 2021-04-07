restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

Health will propose to the Autonomous Communities “modulate” the law of the mandatory nature of the mask so that the use is when you are walking or in situations where there is no safety distance, while it is excluded during bathing, sports or rest periods in a fixed place, both in the sea and in swimming pools and other aquatic spaces.

In addition, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has gone to the step of the statements of one of its members about the connection between the Astrazeneca vaccine and thrombi to say that “It has not yet reached a conclusion.” The EMA’s risk assessment committee is scheduled to meet today through Friday to conclude its investigation.

The pharmaceutical company, meanwhile, has paused a trial with children, while in Spain it is studying whether to allow its inoculation in those over 65 years of age.

