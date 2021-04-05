restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

The health situation in Spain about to end Holy Week shows that, although some communities report fewer new infections due to lack of tests, the general trend in practically the entire country is that the hospital pressure continues to rise and the cumulative incidence as well.

With the arrival of 1.2 million vaccines from Pfizer this Monday it is expected to increase the rate of vaccination, the key to recovering the time lost in the first quarter of the year due to the lack of doses. The challenge is to finish the vaccination of those over 80 and start with those from 70 to 79 years old.

Latest Covid news in Spain: restrictions, perimeter closure, meeting limits, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status