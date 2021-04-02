restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

The cumulative incidence of coronavirus continues to increase in Spain to 154.7 cases with 7,041 more covid infections in 24 hours in a day that has registered record of vaccines administered in a day: 306,995 doses.

Navarra and Madrid, together with Ceuta and Melilla, they are still territories at extreme risk for exceeding 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the middle of this escalation that makes fear a fourth wave, The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced that a shipment of 1.2 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will arrive on Monday, to which we must add 1 million more AstraZeneca that Health collected this Thursday and distributed at dawn.

With the latest remittances, Health guarantees that communities have doses to continue vaccinating this Easter: “Before they said they could not vaccinate because there were no vaccines: there are vaccines,” said Darias.

