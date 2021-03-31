restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

After thirteen days of worsening epidemic indicators, Catalonia is on the verge of the fourth wave of the pandemic of coronavirus with an increase in hospitalized patients, 1,871 new infections diagnosed yesterday and another 22 deaths reported since the previous day, while the speed of spread of the virus continues to grow.

The Interterritorial Health Council, Chaired by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, meets this Wednesday in Valladolid, on the eve of Easter, to analyze the vaccination strategy and the worrying evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will analyze the entry into force this Wednesday the “new normal” law what does it mean the obligation to wear a mask while maintaining a safety distance of 1.5 meters in outdoor spaces, such as the field, the pool or the beach. Minister María Jesús Montero explained yesterday that the Interterritorial will review the precepts of the regulation in case it were necessary to qualify.

On the interterritorial also the existing doubts with the vaccine of Astrazeneca. The Communities have to approve changes in the vaccination process with the Anglo-Swedish drug for up to 65 years, while Canada or Germany have suspended their administration in those under 60 years of age due to doubts about thrombi.

