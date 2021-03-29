restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

The rate of vaccination against covid-19 is increasing in some communities, such as Madrid, where this Sunday the first million doses administered were reached, on a day in which the spread of the virus continues to rise in some regions and Spain is “clearly” facing “a new rebound.”

The Minister of Health trusts that in “the next two weeks” those over 80 years old have been vaccinated, Well, as you have recalled, age is the first risk factor associated with the coronavirus.

The vaccination process is increasingly “at a faster pace” and the Health Officer has reiterated that “throughout the summer we will be vaccinating around 70% of the country’s population”, some 33 million Spaniards.

