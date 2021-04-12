restrictions, meeting limit, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, boasted this Monday that “the rate of vaccination is accelerating” and, in these four months, a total of “10 million vaccines” have already been administered to the population. Sánchez asserted that the Executive maintains the objective of immunizing 70% of the population “by the end of August”, that is, 33 million citizens.

On the other hand, the data deterioration of infections by covid-19 in Catalonia, which is already on the verge of the fourth wave, as well as the worst records in Euskadi, which could close the city of Bilbao and the province of Gipuzkoa, they close this first weekend after Easter.

Also in the Madrid’s community the number of daily deaths from covid has practically doubled this Sunday, registering 28 compared to 16 reported on Saturday.

The main problem is that the fourth wave starts with very crowded ICUs and that they do not stop adding patients. At the national level, ICU occupancy by covid patients is 20%, but there are communities like Madrid, Catalonia and La Rioja that touch the 40%.

