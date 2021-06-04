restrictions, meeting limit, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, recalled that the measures to control the covid-19 pandemic that are included in the Declaration of Coordinated Actions (DAC), which five Communities have refused to apply, are “mandatory”. “We are going to publish the order in the BOE, we will see how it is treated and from there we will study the measures to be adopted. It is about going to a shared objective: 50 incidence,” he said in an interview on Cadena Ser, where he has stressed that this document “is the work of 13 Communities“and” is not something imposed by the Ministry “.”I hope they comply and if they do not, we will have to make them comply. I will seek dialogue and consensus“, has added.

Despite the advance of vaccination, since this Friday it is expected to reach 10 million people vaccinated with the complete schedule in Spain, Spain has once again been left off the UK’s list of safest destinations for Tourism and is still far from the goal of the new normal (less than 50 cases). the Supreme Court has annulled the curfew and the limitation of social gatherings in the Balearic Islands as they are not proportional, taking into account the epidemiological situation in the territory.

The evolution of the pandemic continues its slight decline with a cumulative incidence of 118.2 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, three tenths less than Wednesday, and still higher than the goal of the new normal (less than 50 cases). This Thursday, 5,250 new infections were registered in 24 hours, which brings the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,693,012, and 50 more deaths, to a total of 80,099 deaths

Placeholder mam module

Latest Covid news in Spain: restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hospitality hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status