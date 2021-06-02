restrictions, meeting limit, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

The Community of Madrid has recalled this Wednesday that in order to eliminate the obligation to wear a mask outdoors, you need a modification of a state law. This has been expressed by the acting Minister of Education and Youth and Government spokesman, Enrique Ossorio, at a press conference, where he emphasized that the Central Executive processed in the Congress of Deputies a bill that included its obligatory nature in all the places.

The Board of Andalusia has planned vaccinate teenagers studying in institutes before the next school year begins in mid-September, David Moreno, director of the community vaccination plan, announced this Wednesday. Following the approval of the health authorities to vaccinate with Pfizer young people between 12 and 15 years of age, the administration of the two doses in the region to students it can be completed in August and September “if everything goes as planned”, as Moreno explained in a debate organized by Cadena Ser.

This Wednesday, Minister Carolina Darias and the autonomous communities meet with the possibility of resuming the activity of leisure venues.

The Ministry of Health notified this Tuesday 4,388 new infections and 30 deaths from covid-19, which raises the accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,682,778 and 79,983, respectively. Besides, the incidence accumulated at 14 days it fell again, to stand at 120.33 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

