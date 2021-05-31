restrictions, meeting limit, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

The southeastern Chinese city of Canton as of today prohibited its 9.5 million inhabitants from moving to other places without a negative certificate coronavirus test after the last new outbreak registered in the city, caused by the indian variant, according to the local press. Likewise, points will be established to carry out free covid tests to truckers with the objective of “guaranteeing the normal operation of cargo vehicles”.

In a national key, the data reported this Sunday by the autonomous communities on their health situations confirmed that coronavirus infections continue to decrease, although hospital pressure has suffered a slight rebound in some regions. Catalonia, for example, registered 18 hospitalized more than on the eve; Galicia, 10 more patients in plants; Extremadura, 3 more; and Asturias, which closed the week without registering deaths due to covid-19, he had 4 more admitted than on Saturday, the same as Murcia.

Madrid, meanwhile, is preparing to launch a new package of measures that aims to ease some of your restrictions in force, especially those related to leisure and restaurants. As of this Monday, the closure of the hotel and other venues such as cinemas, theaters, auditoriums, gambling venues, bets and casinos it expands from twelve to one in the morning, while shops will no longer have time limits.

