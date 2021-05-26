restrictions, meeting limit, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

The Ministry of Health is exploring the possibility of vaccinating with Janssen to the age group between 49 and 40 years of age, as revealed by Cadena Ser. The Public Health Commission met this Tuesday and stressed that the priority is “to extend vaccination in an agile way by age groups to ensure that all people are vaccinated in the shortest time possible.”

The Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities decide this Wednesday at the Interterritorial Council details of the issuance and certification of the Digital Green Certificate, the health passport that will facilitate mobility throughout Europe from 1st of July.

This Tuesday, Health notified 5,359 new cases of covid-19 and 90 deaths, which brings to 3,652,879 the total number of people infected since the start of the pandemic. Regarding the current average incidence of infections in the last 14 days, the report shows that it continues to decrease, although only by one point, standing at 128.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Latest Covid news in Spain: restrictions, meeting limits, capacity, hospitality hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status