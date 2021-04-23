restrictions, meeting limit, capacity, hotel hours, number of infections, deaths, vaccines and live alarm status

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) of The United States investigates the death of a woman in her 50s from Oregon and the hospitalization of another in Texas after both were vaccinated with Janssen. The CDC is meeting this Friday to discuss the rare and very rare cases of thrombosis combined with thrombocytopenia: six among almost seven million.

In a national key, the Ministry of Health notified this Thursday 10,814 new cases of covid-19 and 132 deaths, which brings the accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,456,886 and 77,496, respectively. Besides, the cumulative incidence at 14 days it has risen again and stands at 232, 55.

Some autonomous communities announced this Thursday the relaxation of certain restrictive measures just two weeks after the end of the state of alarm in Spain. Catalonia He advanced that he will lift the district confinement from Monday, the Valencian Community increases capacity in the hotel and ceremonies industry. Conversely Madrid, with an incidence of 415 cases, has decided to extend the curfew and other restrictions until May 9.

